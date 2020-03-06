Listen Live Sports

Providence looks to extend streak vs DePaul

March 6, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

DePaul (15-15, 3-14) vs. Providence (18-12, 11-6)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its sixth straight conference win against DePaul. Providence’s last Big East loss came against the St. John’s Red Storm 80-69 on Feb. 12. DePaul snuck past Marquette by one point on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Alpha Diallo has averaged 14 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Friars. Complementing Diallo is David Duke, who is accounting for 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Blue Demons have been led by Paul Reed, who is averaging 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.POTENT PAUL: Reed has connected on 31.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last five games. He’s also made 74 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 64.5 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. Providence has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 68.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Friars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. Providence has an assist on 35 of 74 field goals (47.3 percent) across its past three outings while DePaul has assists on 25 of 64 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Friars have averaged 21.3 free throws per game this season, including 24.8 per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

