Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Providence looks to extend streak vs Xavier

March 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Xavier (19-10, 8-8) vs. Providence (17-12, 10-6)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its fifth straight conference win against Xavier. Providence’s last Big East loss came against the St. John’s Red Storm 80-69 on Feb. 12. Xavier won 66-63 at Georgetown on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Friars. David Duke has complemented Diallo and is putting up 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Musketeers have been led by Tyrique Jones, who is averaging a double-double with 13.9 points and 11.2 rebounds.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Naji Marshall has directly created 50 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Providence is 15-0 when holding opponents to 40.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-12 when opponents shoot better than that. Xavier is 15-0 when allowing 40 percent or less and 4-10 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Friars are 15-0 when holding opponents to 40.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-12 when opponents shoot better than that. The Musketeers are 15-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or worse, and 4-10 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Friars have averaged 21.3 foul shots per game this season, including 26.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise