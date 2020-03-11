Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

PSV Eindhoven hires Roger Schmidt as coach for next season

March 11, 2020 6:41 am
 
< a min read
      

AMSTERDAM (AP) — PSV Eindhoven hired Roger Schmidt as coach on Wednesday for next season, replacing interim coach Ernest Faber.

The 52-year-old Schmidt, who gained a reputation for encouraging energetic, attacking soccer at Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Chinese team Beijing Guoan, signed a two-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Faber will resume his former role leading the PSV Academy after this season. He had replaced Mark van Bommel, who was fired in December with the team in fourth place.

PSV is still fourth, seven points behind Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, which have both played one match less.

Advertisement

“I have always been captivated by the charm of Dutch football and I am really looking forward to exploring a new environment,” Schmidt said in a statement on PSV’s website. “PSV fully support the style of play I have in mind. And I fully support PSV’s wish to win silverware.”

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)