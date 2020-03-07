Listen Live Sports

Pulido scores, Sporting KC defeats Dynamo 4-0

March 7, 2020 10:55 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored and Sporting Kansas City kept the Houston Dynamo scoreless on the way to a 4-0 shutout victory Saturday.

Pulido scored first for Sporting KC (2-0-0) in the 16th minute with a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Khiry Shelton. Roger Espinoza put Sporting KC on top 2-0 in the 26th minute with a shot 13 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Pulido.

Gadi Kinda gave Sporting KC a 3-0 advantage in the 65th minute with a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Pulido. Shelton sealed the victory for Sporting KC in the 77th minute with a shot nine yards out from the center of the box.

Tim Melia recorded one diving save for Sporting KC. Marko Maric had four saves for Houston in the loss.

Sporting KC’s next match is Saturday on the road against Atlanta United FC. The Dynamo host Seattle on Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

