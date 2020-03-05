Purdue 72, Michigan St. 63

PURDUE (18-13)

Grant 2-4 1-2 6, Harris 5-12 5-8 15, McLaughlin 6-19 2-4 17, Oden 7-10 1-1 15, Traylor 2-5 1-2 5, Diagne 4-7 3-4 11, Hardin 1-3 0-0 3, Whilby 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 13-23 72

MICHIGAN ST. (16-14)

Parks 1-5 1-2 3, Clouden 5-16 4-4 14, Joiner 3-10 0-0 8, McCutcheon 4-15 0-0 10, Ozment 0-3 0-0 0, Belles 0-3 0-2 0, Hollie 1-3 0-0 2, Dodd 0-0 0-0 0, Ayrault 4-14 2-3 11, Colley 5-8 3-3 14, Winston 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-78 11-16 63

Purdue 20 17 16 19 — 72 Michigan St. 11 15 12 25 — 63

3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-18 (Grant 1-2, McLaughlin 3-12, Traylor 0-1, Hardin 1-3), Michigan St. 6-25 (Clouden 0-4, Joiner 2-4, McCutcheon 2-7, Ozment 0-2, Ayrault 1-5, Colley 1-3). Assists_Purdue 20 (McLaughlin 7), Michigan St. 10 (McCutcheon 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 41 (Harris 4-10), Michigan St. 53 (Team 5-6). Total Fouls_Purdue 15, Michigan St. 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

