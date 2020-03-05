Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Purdue 72, Michigan St. 63

March 5, 2020 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

PURDUE (18-13)

Grant 2-4 1-2 6, Harris 5-12 5-8 15, McLaughlin 6-19 2-4 17, Oden 7-10 1-1 15, Traylor 2-5 1-2 5, Diagne 4-7 3-4 11, Hardin 1-3 0-0 3, Whilby 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 0-1 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 13-23 72

MICHIGAN ST. (16-14)

Parks 1-5 1-2 3, Clouden 5-16 4-4 14, Joiner 3-10 0-0 8, McCutcheon 4-15 0-0 10, Ozment 0-3 0-0 0, Belles 0-3 0-2 0, Hollie 1-3 0-0 2, Dodd 0-0 0-0 0, Ayrault 4-14 2-3 11, Colley 5-8 3-3 14, Winston 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-78 11-16 63

Purdue 20 17 16 19 72
Michigan St. 11 15 12 25 63

3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-18 (Grant 1-2, McLaughlin 3-12, Traylor 0-1, Hardin 1-3), Michigan St. 6-25 (Clouden 0-4, Joiner 2-4, McCutcheon 2-7, Ozment 0-2, Ayrault 1-5, Colley 1-3). Assists_Purdue 20 (McLaughlin 7), Michigan St. 10 (McCutcheon 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 41 (Harris 4-10), Michigan St. 53 (Team 5-6). Total Fouls_Purdue 15, Michigan St. 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise