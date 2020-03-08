Listen Live Sports

Purdue Fort Wayne upsets South Dakota St. in Summit tourney

March 8, 2020 12:19 am
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Holba scored 21 points and No. 7 seed Purdue Fort Wayne upset second-seeded South Dakota State 77-74 on Saturday night in a Summit League tournament quarterfinal.

Purdue Fort Wayne (14-18) will play Sunday’s South Dakota-North Dakota winner in a semifinal on Monday night.

Noah Freidel scored 35 points to lead South Dakota State (22-10), which has lost two straight since having an eight-game win streak snapped. Alex Arians added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Jarred Godfrey and Deonte Billups had 12 points apiece for the Mastodons. Brian Patrick chipped in 11 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne had a 75-71 lead with 22 seconds remaining. Freidel’s 3-pointer pulled the Jackrabbits to 75-74 with 14.4 seconds left, but Marcus DeBerry answered with an easy layup with 6.6 seconds to go. The Jackrabbits were without a timeout, had Freidel on the bench and couldn’t get a shot off in time.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

