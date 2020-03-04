Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68

March 4, 2020 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

QUINNIPIAC (15-15)

Falzon 3-9 0-0 7, Marfo 3-10 2-2 8, Rigoni 3-7 0-0 8, Kelly 7-15 0-0 17, Williams 7-20 2-3 18, Pickron 2-5 2-2 8, Balanc 0-2 0-0 0, Pinkney 1-2 1-2 3, McGuire 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 7-9 69.

IONA (11-15)

Agee 4-14 1-2 10, van Eyck 2-4 3-4 7, Ross 4-9 0-0 12, Washington 6-14 3-4 15, Crawford 6-15 4-8 17, Perez 1-4 0-0 3, Nikolic 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 25-62 11-18 68.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 10-35 (Kelly 3-7, Pickron 2-4, Rigoni 2-6, Williams 2-11, Falzon 1-6, McGuire 0-1), Iona 7-28 (Ross 4-8, Agee 1-4, Perez 1-4, Crawford 1-5, van Eyck 0-2, Washington 0-5). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 47 (Marfo 18), Iona 38 (Washington 9). Assists_Quinnipiac 14 (Marfo, Kelly 5), Iona 12 (Washington 6). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 17, Iona 10. A_1,592 (2,611).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise