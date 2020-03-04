Quinnipiac 69, Iona 68

QUINNIPIAC (15-15)

Falzon 3-9 0-0 7, Marfo 3-10 2-2 8, Rigoni 3-7 0-0 8, Kelly 7-15 0-0 17, Williams 7-20 2-3 18, Pickron 2-5 2-2 8, Balanc 0-2 0-0 0, Pinkney 1-2 1-2 3, McGuire 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-72 7-9 69.

IONA (11-15)

Agee 4-14 1-2 10, van Eyck 2-4 3-4 7, Ross 4-9 0-0 12, Washington 6-14 3-4 15, Crawford 6-15 4-8 17, Perez 1-4 0-0 3, Nikolic 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 25-62 11-18 68.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 10-35 (Kelly 3-7, Pickron 2-4, Rigoni 2-6, Williams 2-11, Falzon 1-6, McGuire 0-1), Iona 7-28 (Ross 4-8, Agee 1-4, Perez 1-4, Crawford 1-5, van Eyck 0-2, Washington 0-5). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 47 (Marfo 18), Iona 38 (Washington 9). Assists_Quinnipiac 14 (Marfo, Kelly 5), Iona 12 (Washington 6). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 17, Iona 10. A_1,592 (2,611).

