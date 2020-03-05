Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Radebaugh scores 21, N. Colorado holds off Montana 71-64

March 5, 2020 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh scored 21 points as Northern Colorado beat Montana 71-64 on Thursday night.

Kai Edwards added 13 points for Northern Colorado (21-9, 14-5 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory and second straight win in Missoula. Trent Harris added 12 points. Kur Jockuch had 10 points.

After the Bears opened a 66-50 lead with 2:26 to play, Montana surged back to within 67-62 with 31.9 seconds left.

Sayeed Pridgett had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies (18-12, 14-5). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jared Samuelson had eight points and eight rebounds.

Advertisement

Montana’s second-leading scorer Kendal Manuel (15 ppg) was held to two points on 1-for-7 shooting, including 0-for-3 from distance.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Northern Colorado and Montana are tied for second in the Big Sky standings behind Eastern Washington.

Northern Colorado finishes out the regular season against Montana State on the road on Saturday. Montana finishes out the regular season against Southern Utah at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army