Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (14-18)

T.Jones 5-11 2-2 15, LeXander 0-1 0-0 0, Buskey 4-14 1-1 10, Fleming 10-22 1-3 23, Louis 0-5 0-0 0, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 4-6 48.

RADFORD (21-10)

Eke 0-1 1-3 1, Holland 4-6 0-0 8, Fields 2-13 0-0 5, Hicks 5-8 0-0 14, C.Jones 7-14 6-8 21, Djonkam 2-3 0-0 4, Hutchinson 1-5 0-0 3, Walker 1-2 2-2 4, Greene 1-2 0-0 2, Jeffers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 9-13 62.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 6-23 (T.Jones 3-4, Fleming 2-8, Buskey 1-6, LeXander 0-1, Louis 0-4), Radford 7-20 (Hicks 4-5, C.Jones 1-3, Hutchinson 1-4, Fields 1-6, Greene 0-1, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_LeXander. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 24 (Fleming 12), Radford 43 (Holland 10). Assists_Charleston Southern 7 (Fleming 4), Radford 11 (C.Jones 6). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 14, Radford 13.

