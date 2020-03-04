Radford faces CSU in Big South quarters

Charleston Southern (14-17, 8-11) vs. No. 1 seed Radford (20-10, 15-3)

Big South Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern is set to match up against Radford in the quarterfinals of the Big South tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 1, when the Highlanders shot 55.6 percent from the field while limiting Charleston Southern to just 38.1 percent en route to a 77-74 victory.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. Fleming has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Radford is 0-6 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Charleston Southern is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Charleston Southern has lost its last five road games, scoring 65.8 points, while allowing 73.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.

