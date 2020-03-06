Radford meets Hampton in Big South semis

Hampton (14-18, 9-10) vs. Radford (21-10, 16-3)

Big South Conference Tourney Semifinals, Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big South championship game is on the line as Hampton and Radford are set to do battle. Radford won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Highlanders shot 46.8 percent from the field and went 14 for 32 from 3-point territory en route to the three-point victory.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has made or assisted on 59 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Marrow has accounted for 26 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 21-5 when it scores at least 62.

WINNING WHEN: The Highlanders are 12-0 when they score at least 75 points and 9-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Pirates are 6-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 8-18 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pirates have averaged 24.2 free throws per game.

