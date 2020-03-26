Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders agree to deal with free agent DT Daniel Ross

March 26, 2020 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Free agent defensive tackle Daniel Ross has agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ross’ agent, David Canter, announced the move Thursday on Twitter.

The 27-year-old Ross began his career in Canada and spent time on practice squads in Houston, Detroit and Kansas City before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

Ross had 19 tackles and two sacks in 16 games for Dallas in 2017-18 before spending last season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Ross’ position coach in Dallas, Rod Marinelli, is now on the Raiders’ staff.

Advertisement

Ross was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon last November in Texas.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Defense Supply Chain Summit
3|26 Advanced Capture Management Training
3|26 Young AFCEA Bethesda Winter IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployable Tactical Operations System ready for response

Today in History

1804: Navy gives Thomas Jefferson 'mammoth loaf' of bread