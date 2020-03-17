Listen Live Sports

Raiders get head start on upgrades to defense

March 17, 2020 7:48 pm
 
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Daryl Worley, S Karl Joseph, DE Benson Mayowa, LB Will Compton, RB DeAndre Washington, DE Dion Jordan, LB Vontaze Burfict, QB Mike Glennon, WR Dwayne Harris, DE Josh Mauro, LB Kyle Wilber, RB Isaiah Crowell, G Jordan Devey, S Curtis Riley, RB Rod Smith, TE Eric Tomlinson, DT Olsen Pierre.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Nicholas Morrow, QB Nathan Peterman, T David Sharpe.

NEEDS: Defense needs overhaul after another down season. Team needs help at all three levels with most glaring holes at cornerback, linebacker, defensive tackle. No. 1 receiver is top priority on offense after failed Antonio Brown experiment. Backup running back, depth on offensive line also needed.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $42 million.

