Raiders re-sign LB Kyle Wilber

March 25, 2020 6:54 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed linebacker Kyle Wilber to bring back a key special teams contributor.

The Raiders announced the move to keep Wilber on Wednesday when they also made official several deals agreed to in the opening week of free agency.

The Raiders announced they signed linebacker Cory Littleton, quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Jason Witten, receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Rod Smith.

Wilber played 28 games for the Raiders the past two seasons. He played mostly on special teams.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

