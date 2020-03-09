Listen Live Sports

Raiders release linebacker Tahir Whitehead

March 9, 2020 5:22 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Monday after two seasons as a starter.

The move saves the Raiders more than $6 million on the salary cap for 2020 as the team looks to overhaul a struggling defense.

Whitehead was originally signed to a three-year, $19 million deal as a free agent in 2018 and started all 32 games with the Raiders the past two seasons.

Whitehead led the team with 234 tackles but delivered few big plays with only one interception, one forced fumble and no sacks over the two seasons.

Whitehead’s 941 defensive snaps were the most of any linebacker in the NFL last season who failed to generate a single sack, interception, fumble recovery or forced fumble.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

