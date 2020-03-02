Rangers 3, Indians 2

|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|Rangers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|
|DShelds cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sh.Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Buers lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrabell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Rvera ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Lplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Longo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rocchio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Apostel 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Li-.Chu c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Tena 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chrinos dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|W.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Ramos pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Jones 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krieger 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clement ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fdrwicz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Texas
|000
|120
|00x
|—
|3
E_Luplow (1), Apostel (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Texas 3. LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 10. 2B_DeShields (1), Reyes (4), Clement (1), Chirinos (1). SB_Ramos (1). SF_Calhoun.
|Indians
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejia
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Boyles
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McCarty L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Mota
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arias
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rangers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Allard W, 1-0
|3
|
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Volquez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Huang S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon First, Cory Blaser Second, Adam Hamari Third, Ben Ma.
T_2:43. A_3,453
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.