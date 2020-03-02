Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 3, Indians 2

March 2, 2020 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
Indians Rangers
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 11 3
DShelds cf 3 1 2 1 Sh.Choo rf 3 0 0 0
Ka’.Tom cf 0 0 0 0 Hineman rf 2 0 0 0
J.Buers lf 3 0 1 1 E.Andrs ss 1 0 1 0
Mrabell lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 2 1 2 0
J.Lplow rf 3 0 0 0 Santana cf 3 0 1 0
M.Longo rf 1 0 0 0 Taveras pr 1 1 1 0
F.Reyes dh 2 0 1 0 Frazier 3b 2 1 0 0
Rocchio ph 1 0 0 0 Apostel 3b 2 0 1 1
R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 1 0 1 1
Li-.Chu c 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 1 0 0 0
Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Jo.Tena 2b 0 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Chrinos dh 2 0 2 1
W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos pr 2 0 1 0
N.Jones 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 2 0 0 0
Krieger 3b 2 0 1 0 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 1 0
Clement ss 2 1 1 0 Fdrwicz c 2 0 0 0
Freeman ss 2 0 1 0 N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 020 000 2
Texas 000 120 00x 3

E_Luplow (1), Apostel (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Texas 3. LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 10. 2B_DeShields (1), Reyes (4), Clement (1), Chirinos (1). SB_Ramos (1). SF_Calhoun.

IP H R ER BB SO
Indians
Mejia 2 2 0 0 1 2
Morgan 1 1-3 2 1 0 1 3
Boyles 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
McCarty L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1
Mota 1 2 0 0 0 2
Arias 1 2 0 0 0 1
Rangers
Gibson 2 1 0 0 1 1
Allard W, 1-0 3 4 2 0 1 5
Volquez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 2
Huang S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 0

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon First, Cory Blaser Second, Adam Hamari Third, Ben Ma.

Advertisement

T_2:43. A_3,453

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise