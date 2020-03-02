Rangers 3, Indians 2

Indians Rangers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 11 3 DShelds cf 3 1 2 1 Sh.Choo rf 3 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom cf 0 0 0 0 Hineman rf 2 0 0 0 J.Buers lf 3 0 1 1 E.Andrs ss 1 0 1 0 Mrabell lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 2 1 2 0 J.Lplow rf 3 0 0 0 Santana cf 3 0 1 0 M.Longo rf 1 0 0 0 Taveras pr 1 1 1 0 F.Reyes dh 2 0 1 0 Frazier 3b 2 1 0 0 Rocchio ph 1 0 0 0 Apostel 3b 2 0 1 1 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 1 0 1 1 Li-.Chu c 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia lf 1 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 2 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Tena 2b 0 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Chrinos dh 2 0 2 1 W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos pr 2 0 1 0 N.Jones 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 2 0 0 0 Krieger 3b 2 0 1 0 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 1 0 Clement ss 2 1 1 0 Fdrwicz c 2 0 0 0 Freeman ss 2 0 1 0 N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 020 000 — 2 Texas 000 120 00x — 3

E_Luplow (1), Apostel (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Texas 3. LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 10. 2B_DeShields (1), Reyes (4), Clement (1), Chirinos (1). SB_Ramos (1). SF_Calhoun.

IP H R ER BB SO

Indians Mejia 2 2 0 0 1 2 Morgan 1 1-3 2 1 0 1 3 Boyles 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 McCarty L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1 Mota 1 2 0 0 0 2 Arias 1 2 0 0 0 1

Rangers Gibson 2 1 0 0 1 1 Allard W, 1-0 3 4 2 0 1 5 Volquez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Martin H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 2 Huang S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 0

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon First, Cory Blaser Second, Adam Hamari Third, Ben Ma.

T_2:43. A_3,453

