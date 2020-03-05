Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Cubs 0

March 5, 2020 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 5 4 Totals 30 0 3 0
Taveras rf 4 0 0 0 K.Brynt 3b 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez rf 1 0 0 0 H.Perez 3b 2 0 0 0
N.Solak cf 4 0 2 2 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 2 0
Mrtinez cf 1 0 0 0 I.Mller cf 1 0 0 0
Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0
Apricio lf 1 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 0 0 0 0
R.Gzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr dh 2 0 0 0
Altmann 1b 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone ph 0 0 0 0
S.Trvis dh 3 1 1 0 Cntrras c 2 0 0 0
Knr-Flf ss 3 1 1 0 M.Amaya c 2 0 1 0
Ornelas ss 1 0 0 0 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0
Apostel 3b 1 1 0 0 R.Grcia pr 2 0 0 0
Wendzel 3b 1 0 0 0 Sza Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Sa.Huff c 3 0 0 0 C.Burks rf 2 0 0 0
I.Qiroz c 1 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0
A.Tjeda 2b 1 2 1 2 C.Asaje 2b 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Jseph 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Young 1b 1 0 0 0
Texas 001 400 000 5
Chicago 000 000 000 0

E_Maples (1), Adam (1). DP_Texas 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 8, Chicago 8. SB_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hernandez W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 1 4
Herget 1 0 0 0 1 2
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Flynn 1 1 0 0 1 2
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes 2 0 0 0 2 3
Chicago
Norwood 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 1
Maples L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 1
Adam 2-3 2 4 1 3 1
Brickhouse 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Short 2 0 0 0 1 0
De La Cruz 2 1 0 0 0 1
Gamez 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Short (Tejeda).

WP_Reyes.

PB_Contreras.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Bill Miller Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Adrian Johnso.

T_2:59. A_10,430

