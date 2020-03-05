Rangers 5, Cubs 0

Texas Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 5 4 Totals 30 0 3 0 Taveras rf 4 0 0 0 K.Brynt 3b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 1 0 0 0 H.Perez 3b 2 0 0 0 N.Solak cf 4 0 2 2 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 2 0 Mrtinez cf 1 0 0 0 I.Mller cf 1 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0 Apricio lf 1 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 0 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr dh 2 0 0 0 Altmann 1b 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone ph 0 0 0 0 S.Trvis dh 3 1 1 0 Cntrras c 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 1 1 0 M.Amaya c 2 0 1 0 Ornelas ss 1 0 0 0 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 Apostel 3b 1 1 0 0 R.Grcia pr 2 0 0 0 Wendzel 3b 1 0 0 0 Sza Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 Sa.Huff c 3 0 0 0 C.Burks rf 2 0 0 0 I.Qiroz c 1 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Tjeda 2b 1 2 1 2 C.Asaje 2b 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Jseph 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Young 1b 1 0 0 0

Texas 001 400 000 — 5 Chicago 000 000 000 — 0

E_Maples (1), Adam (1). DP_Texas 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 8, Chicago 8. SB_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Hernandez W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 1 4 Herget 1 0 0 0 1 2 Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Flynn 1 1 0 0 1 2 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reyes 2 0 0 0 2 3

Chicago Norwood 1 0 0 0 1 0 Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 1 Maples L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 1 Adam 2-3 2 4 1 3 1 Brickhouse 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Short 2 0 0 0 1 0 De La Cruz 2 1 0 0 0 1 Gamez 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Short (Tejeda).

WP_Reyes.

Advertisement

PB_Contreras.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Bill Miller Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Adrian Johnso.

T_2:59. A_10,430

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.