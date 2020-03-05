Rangers 5, Cubs 0

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Taveras rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Perez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Solak cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mrtinez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Apricio lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Short ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altmann 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gmbrone ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Trvis dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cntrras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Amaya c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ornelas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Apostel 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendzel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sza Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sa.Huff c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Burks rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Qiroz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Tjeda 2b
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|C.Asaje 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Young 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|001
|400
|000
|—
|5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Maples (1), Adam (1). DP_Texas 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 8, Chicago 8. SB_Kiner-Falefa (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Flynn
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffress
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maples L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Adam
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Brickhouse
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Short
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|De La Cruz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gamez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Short (Tejeda).
WP_Reyes.
PB_Contreras.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Bill Miller Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Adrian Johnso.
T_2:59. A_10,430
