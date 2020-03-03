Rangers 6, Giants 5

Texas San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 34 5 8 5 N.Solak cf 3 0 0 0 Crwford ss 3 0 1 0 E.White ph 2 0 0 0 Avelino ss 2 0 1 1 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 2 1 0 0 Rfsnydr lf 1 0 0 0 Z.Green 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Hineman rf 2 1 1 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 1 0 0 0 Gr.Bird 1b 2 0 1 0 B.Posey c 2 1 2 1 Ty.Reed 1b 2 1 1 2 Jo.Bart pr 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy ss 3 1 1 0 Ystzmsk rf 3 1 1 0 Y.Rvera ss 1 0 0 0 Wstbrok rf 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 3b 2 2 2 1 S.Dggar lf 3 0 1 0 Apostel 3b 1 0 0 0 Rickard lf 1 1 1 0 A.Grcia dh 3 0 1 0 W.Flres dh 3 1 1 3 S.Trvis ph 2 0 1 0 C.Tromp ph 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Grcia c 1 0 1 0 C.Admes 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Tjeda 2b 2 1 1 3 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0

Texas 010 003 200 — 6 San Francisco 030 001 001 — 5

E_Reed 2 (2), Longoria (0). DP_Texas 6, San Francisco 0. LOB_Texas 10, San Francisco 6. 2B_Travis (0), Rickard (1). 3B_Heineman (0), Duggar (0). HR_Reed (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Tejeda (0), Flores (0). CS_Garcia (0), Duggar (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lyles 3 3 3 3 1 3 Jurado 2 2 0 0 0 1 Montero W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bibens-Dirkx H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Law H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow H, 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Bird S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Webb 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 Peralta 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Beede H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 Gomez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gott BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 Anderson L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Franco 1 2 0 0 1 1 Halstead 1 0 0 0 2 0

WP_Montero, Gott.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley First, Mike Winters Second, Ron Kulpa Third, Brian Knigh.

Advertisement

T_3:25. A_7,509

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.