Rangers 6, Giants 5

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|
|N.Solak cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.White ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avelino ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Green 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Posey c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ty.Reed 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Jo.Bart pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Rvera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wstbrok rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|S.Dggar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Apostel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rickard lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Grcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Flres dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|S.Trvis ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Tromp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swihart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Grcia c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Admes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Tjeda 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|010
|003
|200
|—
|6
|San Francisco
|030
|001
|001
|—
|5
E_Reed 2 (2), Longoria (0). DP_Texas 6, San Francisco 0. LOB_Texas 10, San Francisco 6. 2B_Travis (0), Rickard (1). 3B_Heineman (0), Duggar (0). HR_Reed (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Tejeda (0), Flores (0). CS_Garcia (0), Duggar (0).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Jurado
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bibens-Dirkx H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Law H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bird S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Peralta
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Beede H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gomez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gott BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Anderson L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Franco
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Halstead
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
WP_Montero, Gott.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley First, Mike Winters Second, Ron Kulpa Third, Brian Knigh.
T_3:25. A_7,509
