Rangers 7, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|
|R.Tapia lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Owngs ss
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Boswell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Ibnez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Btera c-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Solak cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mundell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Rvera pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Grber rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Yo.Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Grcia pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Ramos dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|E.White ph
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|C.Rbago c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mthis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fdrwicz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|102
|100
|000
|—
|4
|Texas
|000
|006
|01x
|—
|7
E_Butera (3). DP_Colorado 0, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 5. 2B_Daza (2). HR_Tapia (1), Odor (2), White (2). SB_Owings (2), Vilade (1), Rivera (1), Garcia (1), Taveras (1). CS_Welker (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hoffman H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Oberg
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Leclerc
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Goody W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farrell H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Benjamin H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Evans S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley First, Todd Tichenor Second, Dan Bellino Third, John Tumpan.
T_2:35. A_3,704
