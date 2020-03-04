Listen Live Sports

...

Rangers 7, Rockies 4

March 4, 2020 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 33 7 10 6
R.Tapia lf 4 2 2 1 E.Andrs ss 1 0 0 0
C.Owngs ss 3 0 3 1 Knr-Flf ss 1 1 1 0
Boswell cf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 1 1 2
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 1 A.Ibnez ph 1 0 0 0
D.Btera c- 1 0 0 0 Santana cf 3 0 0 0
Hlliard rf 3 0 0 0 N.Solak cf 1 0 0 0
Mundell lf 1 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0
Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 2 1 1 0
A.Trejo 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 2 0
El.Diaz c 3 1 1 0 Y.Rvera pr 1 1 0 0
M.Grber rf 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr lf 3 0 2 1
Yo.Daza cf 3 0 1 1 A.Grcia pr 1 1 0 0
R.Vlade 3b 0 0 0 0 Hineman rf 2 0 0 0
Wolters dh 3 0 0 0 Taveras rf 1 1 0 0
D.Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos dh 2 0 1 0
C.Wlker 1b 3 1 2 0 E.White ph 2 1 2 3
C.Rbago c 1 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 2 0 0 0
Colorado 102 100 000 4
Texas 000 006 01x 7

E_Butera (3). DP_Colorado 0, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Texas 5. 2B_Daza (2). HR_Tapia (1), Odor (2), White (2). SB_Owings (2), Vilade (1), Rivera (1), Garcia (1), Taveras (1). CS_Welker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela 2 2 0 0 0 1
Hoffman H, 1 2 1 0 0 1 0
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bard L, 0-1 1-3 4 6 6 2 0
Oberg 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Almonte 1 1 1 1 0 2
Texas
Lynn 4 7 4 4 0 4
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2
Goody W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Farrell H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Benjamin H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Evans S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley First, Todd Tichenor Second, Dan Bellino Third, John Tumpan.

T_2:35. A_3,704

