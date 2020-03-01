Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 8, Dodgers 6

March 1, 2020 6:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
Rangers Dodgers
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 32 6 7 6
N.Solak cf 3 0 1 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 1 1 0
E.White cf 2 1 2 0 Ed.Rios 1b 1 1 1 2
Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 Pollock cf 2 0 1 0
A.Tjeda 2b 2 0 1 0 Kendall pr 2 0 0 0
J.Gallo rf 3 1 1 1 C.Sager ss 2 0 0 0
Hineman rf 1 0 0 0 J.Amaya ss 2 0 0 0
Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 1 1 1
Swihart 1b 1 0 0 0 McKstry 2b 2 1 1 1
M.Duffy 3b 3 1 1 0 W.Smith c 3 0 0 1
A.Ibnez 3b 2 0 0 1 Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0
Knr-Flf ss 3 2 2 1 M.Beaty dh 1 0 0 0
Y.Rvera ss 1 0 1 0 Za.Reks ph 1 0 1 0
Rfsnydr lf 3 1 1 0 L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0
H.Ramos lf 2 0 0 0 L.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0
S.Trvis dh 3 1 1 2 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia ph 0 0 0 0 D.Pters rf 1 1 0 0
J.Mthis c 2 0 1 1 Santana 3b 4 1 1 1
Sa.Huff c 2 1 1 1
Texas 000 042 101 8
Los Angeles 101 000 013 6

E_Hernandez (1), Santana (1). DP_Texas 0, Los Angeles 9. LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_White (1). 3B_Santana (1). HR_Gallo (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Huff (1), Rios (1), Hernandez (4), McKinstry (2). SB_Solak (1). CS_Odor (1), Kendall (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Rangers
Kluber 3 2 2 2 2 4
Farrell W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 1
Rodriguez H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Goody 1 0 0 0 1 2
Dillard 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 2
Engler 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Kuzia S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dodgers
Gonzalez 2 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kolarek L, 0-1 1 6 4 4 0 0
Gilbert 1 2 2 2 0 1
Ramos 1 2 1 1 0 2
Salow 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Vasquez 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Crosby 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Kluber (Raley).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Cory Blaser Third, John Tumpan.

Advertisement

T_3:29. A_10,833

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War