Rangers 8, Dodgers 6

|Rangers
|
|
|
|
|
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|
|N.Solak cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.White cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pollock cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Tjeda 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kendall pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Sager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swihart 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKstry 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|A.Ibnez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|M.Beaty dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Rvera ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Za.Reks ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rfsnydr lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Raley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Ramos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Vlera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Trvis dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Mthis c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Santana 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sa.Huff c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|042
|101
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|013
|—
|6
E_Hernandez (1), Santana (1). DP_Texas 0, Los Angeles 9. LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_White (1). 3B_Santana (1). HR_Gallo (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Huff (1), Rios (1), Hernandez (4), McKinstry (2). SB_Solak (1). CS_Odor (1), Kendall (1).
|Rangers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Farrell W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Rodriguez H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dillard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Engler
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Kuzia S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzalez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baez H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kolarek L, 0-1
|1
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Gilbert
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Ramos
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Salow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Vasquez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Crosby
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Kluber (Raley).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Cory Blaser Third, John Tumpan.
T_3:29. A_10,833
