Rangers 8, Dodgers 6

Rangers Dodgers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 32 6 7 6 N.Solak cf 3 0 1 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 1 1 0 E.White cf 2 1 2 0 Ed.Rios 1b 1 1 1 2 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 Pollock cf 2 0 1 0 A.Tjeda 2b 2 0 1 0 Kendall pr 2 0 0 0 J.Gallo rf 3 1 1 1 C.Sager ss 2 0 0 0 Hineman rf 1 0 0 0 J.Amaya ss 2 0 0 0 Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 1 1 1 Swihart 1b 1 0 0 0 McKstry 2b 2 1 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 3 1 1 0 W.Smith c 3 0 0 1 A.Ibnez 3b 2 0 0 1 Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 2 2 1 M.Beaty dh 1 0 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 1 0 1 0 Za.Reks ph 1 0 1 0 Rfsnydr lf 3 1 1 0 L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0 H.Ramos lf 2 0 0 0 L.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0 S.Trvis dh 3 1 1 2 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia ph 0 0 0 0 D.Pters rf 1 1 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 0 1 1 Santana 3b 4 1 1 1 Sa.Huff c 2 1 1 1

Texas 000 042 101 — 8 Los Angeles 101 000 013 — 6

E_Hernandez (1), Santana (1). DP_Texas 0, Los Angeles 9. LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_White (1). 3B_Santana (1). HR_Gallo (1), Kiner-Falefa (2), Huff (1), Rios (1), Hernandez (4), McKinstry (2). SB_Solak (1). CS_Odor (1), Kendall (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Rangers Kluber 3 2 2 2 2 4 Farrell W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 1 Rodriguez H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Goody 1 0 0 0 1 2 Dillard 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 2 Engler 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 Kuzia S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dodgers Gonzalez 2 0 0 0 0 2 Jansen H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kolarek L, 0-1 1 6 4 4 0 0 Gilbert 1 2 2 2 0 1 Ramos 1 2 1 1 0 2 Salow 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Vasquez 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Crosby 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Kluber (Raley).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Bruce Dreckman Second, Cory Blaser Third, John Tumpan.

T_3:29. A_10,833

