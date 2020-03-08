Listen Live Sports

Rangers 9, Dodgers 8

March 8, 2020 7:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 36 9 14 9
Pollock cf 3 1 1 1 Sh.Choo dh 3 0 1 1
Kendall cf 2 0 1 0 Rfsnydr ph 2 1 0 0
Hrnndez lf 3 1 2 1 E.Andrs ss 2 0 0 0
Za.Reks lf 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf pr 2 1 2 3
C.Sager ss 3 1 2 1 Calhoun lf 0 0 0 0
Estevez 2b 2 1 0 0 N.Solak pr 3 1 1 3
Ed.Rios 3b 3 0 0 0 Thmpson lf 1 0 0 0
D.Pters rf 2 0 1 0 J.Gallo rf 3 0 0 0
W.Smith c 2 0 1 2 A.Grcia rf 1 0 1 0
J.Amaya ss 2 0 0 1 Frazier 3b 3 1 1 1
Gav.Lux 2b 3 1 1 0 Apostel 3b 1 0 0 0
Ro.Gale c- 1 0 0 0 Santana cf 2 0 1 0
T.White 1b 3 1 0 0 Hineman cf 2 1 1 0
C.Thmas rf 3 1 1 2 Ro.Odor 2b 1 0 0 0
Santana 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 2b 2 1 2 0
McKstry dh 2 1 1 0 Gr.Bird 1b 3 1 1 0
A.Grcia ph 2 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 1 1 1 0
Fdrwicz c 2 1 1 0
Swihart c 2 0 1 1
Los Angeles 220 300 100 8
Texas 000 143 01x 9

DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 6. 2B_Kendall (1), Smith (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Santana (2), Travis (2), Federowicz (3). HR_Thomas (5), Solak (2), Frazier (1). SB_Odor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urias 3 1 0 0 1 3
Jansen 1 2 1 1 0 3
Kolarek 2-3 3 4 4 1 0
Santana H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramos BS, 0-1 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
Vizcaya 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0
de Geus L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 1
Texas
Lyles 3 1-3 5 5 5 1 3
St. John 2-3 4 2 2 0 2
Chavez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Carle BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 2
Flynn W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Herget S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Urias (Calhoun).

WP_Carle.

PB_Swihart.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger First, Mike Muchlinski Second, John Tumpane Third, Gabe Morale.

T_3:08. A_10,420

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

