Rangers 9, Dodgers 8

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|9
|
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sh.Choo dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kendall cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rfsnydr ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Reks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf pr
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|C.Sager ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Calhoun lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estevez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Solak pr
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Ed.Rios 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Amaya ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Apostel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hineman cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Thmas rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|McKstry dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Grcia ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fdrwicz c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Swihart c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Los Angeles
|220
|300
|100
|—
|8
|Texas
|000
|143
|01x
|—
|9
DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 6. 2B_Kendall (1), Smith (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Santana (2), Travis (2), Federowicz (3). HR_Thomas (5), Solak (2), Frazier (1). SB_Odor (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urias
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Jansen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Santana H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramos BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Vizcaya
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|de Geus L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles
|3
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|3
|St. John
|
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Chavez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Allen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Carle BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Flynn W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herget S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Urias (Calhoun).
WP_Carle.
PB_Swihart.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger First, Mike Muchlinski Second, John Tumpane Third, Gabe Morale.
T_3:08. A_10,420
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.