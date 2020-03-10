Rangers 9, White Sox 2

Texas Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 9 11 8 Totals 31 2 5 2 E.White cf 3 0 0 0 Andrson ss 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 Mendick ss 1 1 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 5 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0 Gr.Bird 1b 5 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 1 1 1 0 Rfsnydr dh 4 3 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 2 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 1 1 0 0 G.Shets pr 0 0 0 1 Apostel 3b 1 1 1 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Hineman rf 3 2 1 0 Collins c 1 0 1 1 A.Grcia lf 3 1 1 3 Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 Y.Rvera 2b 3 0 3 2 Brugman lf 1 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 2b 1 0 1 0 A.Vughn dh 2 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 3 0 1 2 M.Adlfo ph 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 1 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 0 0 0 L.Bsabe pr 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 3 0 1 0 R.Trres 2b 0 0 0 0 A.Engel rf 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 0 0 0 0

Texas 030 102 021 — 9 Chicago 000 000 020 — 2

E_Kiner-Falefa (3), Anderson (3). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (2), Refsnyder (2), Apostel (3), Cuthbert (2), Garcia (2). HR_Garcia (3). SB_Heineman (1). CS_Rivera (1). SF_Garcia, Sheets.

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Minor W, 1-0 4 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Leclerc 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Garcia 1 2 2 2 1 1 Flynn 1 0 0 0 2 1

Chicago Kopech 1 0 0 0 0 1 Anderson L, 0-1 2 1-3 4 4 3 2 3 Fulmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Heuer 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 Mitchell 2 2 2 2 1 0 Medeiros 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

WP_Garcia, Mitchell.

PB_Mathis, Swihart.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione First, Cory Blaser Second, Nic Lentz Third, Nick Mahrle.

T_3:08. A_4,151

