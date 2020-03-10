Rangers 9, White Sox 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|E.White cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cthbert 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rfsnydr dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Duffy 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|G.Shets pr
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Apostel 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hineman rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Grcia lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Rvera 2b
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
|Brugman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Vughn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mthis c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|M.Adlfo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swihart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Bsabe pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Trres 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Engel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gnzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|030
|102
|021
|—
|9
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
E_Kiner-Falefa (3), Anderson (3). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (2), Refsnyder (2), Apostel (3), Cuthbert (2), Garcia (2). HR_Garcia (3). SB_Heineman (1). CS_Rivera (1). SF_Garcia, Sheets.
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Leclerc
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Flynn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kopech
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Fulmer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Heuer
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mitchell
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Medeiros
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Garcia, Mitchell.
PB_Mathis, Swihart.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione First, Cory Blaser Second, Nic Lentz Third, Nick Mahrle.
T_3:08. A_4,151
