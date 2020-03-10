Listen Live Sports

Rangers 9, White Sox 2

March 10, 2020 7:25 pm
 
Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 9 11 8 Totals 31 2 5 2
E.White cf 3 0 0 0 Andrson ss 3 0 0 0
Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 Mendick ss 1 1 0 0
Knr-Flf ss 5 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 0
Gr.Bird 1b 5 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 1 1 1 0
Rfsnydr dh 4 3 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 2 0 1 0
M.Duffy 3b 1 1 0 0 G.Shets pr 0 0 0 1
Apostel 3b 1 1 1 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0
Hineman rf 3 2 1 0 Collins c 1 0 1 1
A.Grcia lf 3 1 1 3 Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0
Y.Rvera 2b 3 0 3 2 Brugman lf 1 0 0 0
A.Ibnez 2b 1 0 1 0 A.Vughn dh 2 0 0 0
J.Mthis c 3 0 1 2 M.Adlfo ph 1 0 0 0
Swihart c 1 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 3 0 0 0
L.Bsabe pr 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia 2b 3 0 1 0
R.Trres 2b 0 0 0 0
A.Engel rf 3 0 0 0
Gnzalez rf 0 0 0 0
Texas 030 102 021 9
Chicago 000 000 020 2

E_Kiner-Falefa (3), Anderson (3). DP_Texas 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (2), Refsnyder (2), Apostel (3), Cuthbert (2), Garcia (2). HR_Garcia (3). SB_Heineman (1). CS_Rivera (1). SF_Garcia, Sheets.

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor W, 1-0 4 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Leclerc 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 4
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Garcia 1 2 2 2 1 1
Flynn 1 0 0 0 2 1
Chicago
Kopech 1 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson L, 0-1 2 1-3 4 4 3 2 3
Fulmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Heuer 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Mitchell 2 2 2 2 1 0
Medeiros 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

WP_Garcia, Mitchell.

PB_Mathis, Swihart.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione First, Cory Blaser Second, Nic Lentz Third, Nick Mahrle.

T_3:08. A_4,151

