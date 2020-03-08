Listen Live Sports

Rangers’ Calhoun has broken jaw from fastball to mouth

March 8, 2020 8:07 pm
 
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday.

The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the face by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game.

Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital and had a CT scan, which revealed a fracture of his jaw. He’s expected to be re-examined Monday.

A fourth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2015, Calhoun was acquired by Texas in a trade for Yu Darvish in 2017 and established himself in the Rangers’ lineup last year. The 25-year-old set career bests with 21 homers, a .269 average and an .848 OPS in 83 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

