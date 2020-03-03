Listen Live Sports

Ranked teams meet as No. 8 Seton Hall hosts No. 14 Nova

March 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
No. 14 Villanova (22-7, 11-5) vs. No. 8 Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 14 Villanova visits No. 8 Seton Hall in a late season showdown. Villanova has three wins and four losses against ranked opponents this season, while Seton Hall has won four of its seven games against ranked teams.

SAVVY SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Powell has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. Powell has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Villanova has won its last three road games, scoring 77 points, while allowing 60.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Seton Hall has 55 assists on 83 field goals (66.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Villanova has assists on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a collective unit has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big East teams. The Wildcats have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

