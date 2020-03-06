Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ranked teams meet as No. 9 Maryland hosts No. 25 Michigan

March 6, 2020 12:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 25 Michigan (19-11, 10-9) vs. No. 9 Maryland (23-7, 13-6)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 25 Michigan visits No. 9 Maryland in a late season showdown. Michigan has four wins and five losses against ranked opponents this season, while Maryland has won three of its five games against ranked teams.

SENIOR STUDS: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Franz Wagner have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Simpson has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terps have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Maryland has 38 assists on 73 field goals (52.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Michigan has assists on 40 of 88 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army