Rays 1, Orioles 0

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 29 1 6 1 Alberto 2b 2 0 1 0 Meadows dh 2 0 0 0 M.McCoy 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto ph 1 0 1 0 Valaika ss 3 0 1 0 W.Admes ss 2 1 2 0 Yu.Diaz lf 1 0 0 0 M.Perez ph 2 0 1 0 Mntcstl lf 3 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 1 0 1 0 T.Davis 1b 1 0 1 0 Na.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Bnnon pr 0 0 0 0 Rthrfrd 3b 1 0 0 0 Herrera 1b 3 0 0 0 Tstsugo lf 3 0 0 0 M.Cnelo ss 1 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez 1b 2 0 1 1 Holaday c 1 0 0 0 Proctor 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Rndon dh 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 1 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0 Mullins pr 1 0 0 0 T.Walls ss 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez cf 3 0 0 0 M.Mrgot rf 2 0 0 0 Nchting lf 1 0 0 0 O’Grady cf 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 00x — 1

E_Lowe (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Pinto (1). SB_Janvrin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Zimmermann 3 1 0 0 1 3 Carroll L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 3 Kline 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 Mattson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hanhold 1 0 0 0 1 3 Valdez 2 1 0 0 0 3

Tampa Bay Gilmartin 2 2 0 0 0 1 Roe 1 0 0 0 1 3 Banda W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 0 Castillo H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 Poche H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 Plassmeyer H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Fairbanks S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Roe (Alberto).

WP_Zimmermann.

PB_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck First, Chad Fairchild Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Fieldin Culbret.

T_2:50. A_2,968

