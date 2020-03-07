Rays 1, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.McCoy 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Perez ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Davis 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Na.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Bnnon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rthrfrd 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tstsugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Cnelo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Proctor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rndon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrgot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nchting lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|00x
|—
|1
E_Lowe (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Pinto (1). SB_Janvrin (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Carroll L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kline
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Mattson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hanhold
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Valdez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilmartin
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Banda W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Poche H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Plassmeyer H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fairbanks S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by_Roe (Alberto).
WP_Zimmermann.
PB_Perez.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck First, Chad Fairchild Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Fieldin Culbret.
T_2:50. A_2,968
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.