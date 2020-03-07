Listen Live Sports

Rays 1, Orioles 0

March 7, 2020 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 29 1 6 1
Alberto 2b 2 0 1 0 Meadows dh 2 0 0 0
M.McCoy 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto ph 1 0 1 0
Valaika ss 3 0 1 0 W.Admes ss 2 1 2 0
Yu.Diaz lf 1 0 0 0 M.Perez ph 2 0 1 0
Mntcstl lf 3 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 1 0 1 0
T.Davis 1b 1 0 1 0 Na.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Bnnon pr 0 0 0 0 Rthrfrd 3b 1 0 0 0
Herrera 1b 3 0 0 0 Tstsugo lf 3 0 0 0
M.Cnelo ss 1 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 0
C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez 1b 2 0 1 1
Holaday c 1 0 0 0 Proctor 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Rndon dh 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0
Wlliams rf 1 0 1 0 M.Znino c 2 0 0 0
Mullins pr 1 0 0 0 T.Walls ss 1 0 0 0
Vlzquez cf 3 0 0 0 M.Mrgot rf 2 0 0 0
Nchting lf 1 0 0 0 O’Grady cf 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 00x 1

E_Lowe (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Pinto (1). SB_Janvrin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann 3 1 0 0 1 3
Carroll L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 3
Kline 2-3 1 0 0 2 0
Mattson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hanhold 1 0 0 0 1 3
Valdez 2 1 0 0 0 3
Tampa Bay
Gilmartin 2 2 0 0 0 1
Roe 1 0 0 0 1 3
Banda W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 3
Poche H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Plassmeyer H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fairbanks S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Roe (Alberto).

WP_Zimmermann.

PB_Perez.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck First, Chad Fairchild Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Fieldin Culbret.

T_2:50. A_2,968

