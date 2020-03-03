Rays 5, Braves 2

Rays Braves ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 9 5 Totals 32 2 6 2 Br.Lowe 2b 1 1 1 0 Acn Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 2 0 0 0 Jenista rf 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez 1b 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 2 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 1 1 0 J.Lopez pr 1 1 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Mstrbni lf 2 1 1 0 D.Wters lf 1 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz dh 3 0 1 0 A.Riley dh 3 1 1 2 R.Pinto ph 1 1 1 1 Br.Ball ph 0 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 3b 2 0 1 1 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 Tr.Gray 3b 1 1 1 1 P.Kozma 3b 0 0 0 0 M.Znino c 1 0 0 0 Y.Alnso 1b 2 0 0 0 Hrrmann ph 2 0 1 1 O’Brien 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 T.Walls ss 1 0 0 1 Shwmake ss 2 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 3 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 1 0 Chester rf 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga cf 2 0 0 0 D.Czens lf 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Arzrena cf 1 0 0 0 Lnglers c 1 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 100 000 040 — 5 Atlanta 000 002 000 — 2

DP_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 4. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6. HR_Riley (0). SF_Lowe (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Rays Fleming 2 2 0 0 0 2 Roe H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Banda H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Slegers W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 McClanahan H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Zombro S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Braves Hernandez 4 4 1 1 2 2 O’Day 1 0 0 0 1 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 3 Sobotka H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Webb L, 0-1 1 4 4 4 1 1 Nunn 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Fleming (Kozma), Zombro (Alonso).

WP_Roe.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez First, Tim Timmons Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Will Littl.

T_2:52. A_5,083

