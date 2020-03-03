Rays 5, Braves 2

|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|Braves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Acn Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jenista rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Lopez pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Wters lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Riley dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.Pinto ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Br.Ball ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Na.Lowe 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tr.Gray 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|P.Kozma 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Alnso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrmann ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Brien 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Shwmake ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chester rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Czens lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lnglers c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|040
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
DP_Tampa Bay 6, Atlanta 4. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6. HR_Riley (0). SF_Lowe (0).
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fleming
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roe H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Banda H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Slegers W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McClanahan H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Zombro S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Braves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sobotka H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webb L, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Nunn
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Fleming (Kozma), Zombro (Alonso).
WP_Roe.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez First, Tim Timmons Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Will Littl.
T_2:52. A_5,083
