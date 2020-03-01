Listen Live Sports

Rays 8, Twins 2

March 1, 2020 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
      
Twins Rays
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 33 8 7 8
M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 1 1
D.Maggi ss 1 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 3b 2 0 0 0
L.Arrez 2b 3 0 0 0 Tstsugo lf 3 0 0 0
Hmilton 3b 1 0 1 0 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0
Polanco dh 3 0 2 0 M.Znino c 3 1 1 3
Grterol ph 1 0 0 0 Sllivan c 1 0 0 0
M.Grver c 3 0 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
Grr Jr. pr 1 0 0 0 O’Grady 1b 1 0 0 0
Mi.Sano 1b 2 0 0 0 Arzrena rf 1 0 0 0
D Lrndd pr 1 0 0 0 D.Czens ph 2 0 0 0
Astdllo 3b 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 0 0
Pearson lf 1 0 1 0 D.Kelly lf 1 1 1 1
Wde Jr. cf 1 1 1 0 K.Smith dh 2 2 1 1
Rnhimer 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto ph 2 0 0 0
R.Lewis ss 2 1 1 2 J.Wndle 2b 2 2 2 2
T.Telis c 2 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 2 0 0 0
B.Roker lf 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson ss 1 1 0 0
Za.Wiel 1b 1 0 0 0 Luc.Fox ss 2 0 1 0
Minnesota 020 000 000 2
Tampa Bay 030 400 01x 8

E_Maggi (2), Sano (1), Rooker (1), Kiermaier (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Tampa Bay 6. LOB_Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco (1), Wade Jr. (2). HR_Lewis (1), Zunino (1), Kelly (1), Wendle (1). CS_Wade Jr. (1). SF_Diaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Twins
Maeda L, 0-1 2 2-3 2 3 1 2 3
Minaya 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chacin 3 3 4 4 1 4
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wisler 1 2 1 1 0 1
Rays
Ryan W, 1-1 2 3 2 2 0 2
Castillo H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Anderson H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Curtiss 1 1 0 0 1 1
Snelten 1 0 0 0 0 3
Sherriff 1 1 0 0 0 0
Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 0

WP_Maeda.

PB_Sullivan.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas First, Tim Timmons Second, Manny Gonzalez Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:44. A_4,168

