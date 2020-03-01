Rays 8, Twins 2

|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|7
|8
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Maggi ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Na.Lowe 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tstsugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Znino c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Grterol ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D Lrndd pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Czens ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astdllo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pearson lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Kelly lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wde Jr. cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Rnhimer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Lewis ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Wndle 2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|T.Telis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Roker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Za.Wiel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|030
|400
|01x
|—
|8
E_Maggi (2), Sano (1), Rooker (1), Kiermaier (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Tampa Bay 6. LOB_Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Polanco (1), Wade Jr. (2). HR_Lewis (1), Zunino (1), Kelly (1), Wendle (1). CS_Wade Jr. (1). SF_Diaz (1).
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Minaya
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chacin
|3
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Gearrin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisler
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan W, 1-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Castillo H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anderson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snelten
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sherriff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Maeda.
PB_Sullivan.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas First, Tim Timmons Second, Manny Gonzalez Third, Adam Bec.
T_2:44. A_4,168
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.