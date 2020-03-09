Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 2, Braves 1

March 9, 2020 8:45 pm
 
Boston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 30 1 5 1
Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 0 Incarte cf 2 1 0 0
J.Arauz 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Wters cf 1 0 0 0
Tzu.Lin ss 1 0 1 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0
D L Grr ph 2 0 0 0 R.Unroe 2b 1 0 0 0
Plwecki c 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 1
M.Chvis 1b 3 0 0 0 O’Brien 1b 1 0 0 0
Androli rf 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 1 0
J.Lcroy dh 1 1 1 0 Rbinson lf 1 0 1 0
K.Cttam pr 1 1 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0
J.Praza 2b 3 0 2 0 C.Pache rf 1 0 0 0
J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 2 0 1 0
Hrnndez 3b 2 0 1 1 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 0 0 0
T.Casas 1b 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 1 0 0 0
Cstillo rf 3 0 0 1 J.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0
N.Lnghi lf 1 0 0 0 Clbrson dh 3 0 0 0
J.Duran cf 3 0 0 0 Lnglers c 2 0 0 0
Wlliams ph 1 0 0 0 Morales c 1 0 0 0
Boston 000 101 000 2
Atlanta 000 001 000 1

E_De La Guerra (3). DP_Boston 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Benintendi (1). SF_Freeman.

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Weber W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 4
Workman H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 1
Walden H, 2 2 1 1 1 0 1
Springs S, 1-2 2 1 0 0 0 3
Atlanta
Hernandez L, 1-1 5 6 1 1 2 6
Toussaint 4 1 1 1 1 3

HBP_by_Walden (Inciarte), Toussaint (Hernandez).

PB_Plawecki.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills First, Bill Welke Second, Tim Timmons Third, Manny Gonzale.

T_2:26. A_7,243

