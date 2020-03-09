Red Sox 2, Braves 1

Boston Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 30 1 5 1 Bnntndi lf 3 0 1 0 Incarte cf 2 1 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Wters cf 1 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin ss 1 0 1 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0 D L Grr ph 2 0 0 0 R.Unroe 2b 1 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 1 M.Chvis 1b 3 0 0 0 O’Brien 1b 1 0 0 0 Androli rf 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 1 0 J.Lcroy dh 1 1 1 0 Rbinson lf 1 0 1 0 K.Cttam pr 1 1 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0 J.Praza 2b 3 0 2 0 C.Pache rf 1 0 0 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 2 0 1 0 Hrnndez 3b 2 0 1 1 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Casas 1b 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 1 0 0 0 Cstillo rf 3 0 0 1 J.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 N.Lnghi lf 1 0 0 0 Clbrson dh 3 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 3 0 0 0 Lnglers c 2 0 0 0 Wlliams ph 1 0 0 0 Morales c 1 0 0 0

Boston 000 101 000 — 2 Atlanta 000 001 000 — 1

E_De La Guerra (3). DP_Boston 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Benintendi (1). SF_Freeman.

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Weber W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 4 Workman H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 Walden H, 2 2 1 1 1 0 1 Springs S, 1-2 2 1 0 0 0 3

Atlanta Hernandez L, 1-1 5 6 1 1 2 6 Toussaint 4 1 1 1 1 3

HBP_by_Walden (Inciarte), Toussaint (Hernandez).

PB_Plawecki.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills First, Bill Welke Second, Tim Timmons Third, Manny Gonzale.

T_2:26. A_7,243

