Red Sox 2, Braves 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wters cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tzu.Lin ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Grr ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Unroe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Brien 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Androli rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Lcroy dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rbinson lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Cttam pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Praza 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Pache rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kzm Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Casas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lnghi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clbrson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lnglers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morales c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_De La Guerra (3). DP_Boston 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Boston 7, Atlanta 5. 2B_Benintendi (1). SF_Freeman.
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weber W, 1-0
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Workman H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Walden H, 2
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Springs S, 1-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez L, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Toussaint
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP_by_Walden (Inciarte), Toussaint (Hernandez).
PB_Plawecki.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills First, Bill Welke Second, Tim Timmons Third, Manny Gonzale.
T_2:26. A_7,243
