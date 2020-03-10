Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 3, Cardinals 2

March 10, 2020 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
      
St. Louis Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 3 7 3
T.Edman 2b 3 1 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0
P.DJong ss 3 1 2 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 1 2
N.Grman 3b 1 0 1 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 1 0
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 Cstillo lf 1 0 0 0
Wieters c 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0
J.Godoy c 1 0 0 0 J.Duran ph 1 0 0 0
R.Rvelo 1b 3 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0
B.Mller 3b 2 0 1 2 Androli cf 1 0 0 0
Schrock 2b 2 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 1 0
H.Bader cf 4 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 1 0 0 0
Knizner dh 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 2 2 2 0
Au.Dean ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0
Carlson rf 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 1 0 1 1
N.Lnghi 1b 2 0 0 0
Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
D L Grr ss 1 1 1 0
J.Arauz 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Meses rf 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 200 000 000 2
Boston 000 102 00x 3

E_Bandy (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Boston 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, Boston 9. 2B_Pillar (4), Vazquez (2), De La Guerra (1). SB_Ravelo (1), Thomas (1). CS_O’Neill (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty 3 3 0 0 2 5
Oviedo H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 3
Woodford H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fernandez L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 3 0
Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2
Webb 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Johnson 3 3 2 2 3 1
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3
Brewer W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Leyer S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3

WP_Flaherty, Oviedo, Fernandez.

PB_Godoy.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Marvin Hudson Third, Edwin Morosc.

T_3:17. A_10,090

