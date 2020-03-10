Red Sox 3, Cardinals 2

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|N.Grman 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Godoy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvelo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Androli cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lcroy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Au.Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Lnghi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D L Grr ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Meses rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Boston
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
E_Bandy (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Boston 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, Boston 9. 2B_Pillar (4), Vazquez (2), De La Guerra (1). SB_Ravelo (1), Thomas (1). CS_O’Neill (2).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Oviedo
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Woodford H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fernandez L, 0-1; BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brewer W, 2-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Leyer S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Flaherty, Oviedo, Fernandez.
PB_Godoy.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Marvin Hudson Third, Edwin Morosc.
T_3:17. A_10,090
