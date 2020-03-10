Red Sox 3, Cardinals 2

St. Louis Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 3 7 3 T.Edman 2b 3 1 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 1 2 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 1 2 N.Grman 3b 1 0 1 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 Cstillo lf 1 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 J.Godoy c 1 0 0 0 J.Duran ph 1 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 3 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 B.Mller 3b 2 0 1 2 Androli cf 1 0 0 0 Schrock 2b 2 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 1 0 H.Bader cf 4 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 1 0 0 0 Knizner dh 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 2 2 2 0 Au.Dean ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0 Carlson rf 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 1 0 1 1 N.Lnghi 1b 2 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 D L Grr ss 1 1 1 0 J.Arauz 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Meses rf 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 200 000 000 — 2 Boston 000 102 00x — 3

E_Bandy (2). DP_St. Louis 0, Boston 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, Boston 9. 2B_Pillar (4), Vazquez (2), De La Guerra (1). SB_Ravelo (1), Thomas (1). CS_O’Neill (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Flaherty 3 3 0 0 2 5 Oviedo 1 2 1 1 0 3 Woodford H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fernandez L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 3 0 Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2 Webb 1 1 0 0 0 2

Boston Johnson 3 3 2 2 3 1 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 3 Brewer W, 2-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Leyer S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3

WP_Flaherty, Oviedo, Fernandez.

PB_Godoy.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Marvin Hudson Third, Edwin Morosc.

T_3:17. A_10,090

