...

Red Sox 3, Rays 1

March 11, 2020 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 36 1 9 1
K.Pllar cf 4 0 1 0 Meadows rf 3 0 1 0
J.Duran cf 1 0 0 0 D.Czens cf 2 0 1 0
R.Dvers 3b 3 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Arauz 3b 1 0 0 0 Sllivan c 2 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 1 1 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 2 0
Hrnndez ss 3 0 0 0 O’Grady 3b 1 1 1 1
M.Chvis 1b 3 2 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 0
J.Witte 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0
Brd Jr. rf 3 0 2 2 Renfroe dh 2 0 0 0
Plwecki c 2 0 1 0 R.Pinto ph 1 0 0 0
J.Lcroy c 2 0 2 1 Tstsugo lf 3 0 0 0
Androli rf 1 0 0 0 Mstrbni lf 1 0 0 0
J.Praza lf 4 0 0 0 M.Mrgot cf 2 0 1 0
Tzu.Lin 2b 3 0 1 0 Arzrena rf 2 0 0 0
D L Grr 2b 1 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 1 0
Cstillo dh 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 2 0 1 0
J.Bandy ph 1 0 1 0 W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0
T.Walls ss 1 0 0 0
Boston 002 010 000 3
Tampa Bay 000 000 010 1

DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 12, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Bradley Jr. (2), Plawecki (1). 3B_Herrmann (1). HR_O’Grady (2). SB_Devers (1), Chavis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez W, 1-0 4 6 0 0 1 10
Brasier H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brice H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tapia H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Lenik S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Loup 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Covey L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 2 2 0 1
Banda 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Anderson 1 1 0 0 2 2
Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Sullivan.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Brian O’Nora Second, Bill Welke Third, Will Littl.

T_3:11. A_4,796

