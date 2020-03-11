Red Sox 3, Rays 1

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 36 1 9 1 K.Pllar cf 4 0 1 0 Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 J.Duran cf 1 0 0 0 D.Czens cf 2 0 1 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Arauz 3b 1 0 0 0 Sllivan c 2 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 1 1 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 2 0 Hrnndez ss 3 0 0 0 O’Grady 3b 1 1 1 1 M.Chvis 1b 3 2 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Witte 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0 Brd Jr. rf 3 0 2 2 Renfroe dh 2 0 0 0 Plwecki c 2 0 1 0 R.Pinto ph 1 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 2 0 2 1 Tstsugo lf 3 0 0 0 Androli rf 1 0 0 0 Mstrbni lf 1 0 0 0 J.Praza lf 4 0 0 0 M.Mrgot cf 2 0 1 0 Tzu.Lin 2b 3 0 1 0 Arzrena rf 2 0 0 0 D L Grr 2b 1 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 1 0 Cstillo dh 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Bandy ph 1 0 1 0 W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0 T.Walls ss 1 0 0 0

Boston 002 010 000 — 3 Tampa Bay 000 000 010 — 1

DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 12, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Bradley Jr. (2), Plawecki (1). 3B_Herrmann (1). HR_O’Grady (2). SB_Devers (1), Chavis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Rodriguez W, 1-0 4 6 0 0 1 10 Brasier H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hembree H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brice H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tapia H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 1 Lenik S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

Tampa Bay McClanahan 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Loup 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Covey L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 2 2 0 1 Banda 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 Anderson 1 1 0 0 2 2 Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 1 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Sullivan.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Brian O’Nora Second, Bill Welke Third, Will Littl.

T_3:11. A_4,796

