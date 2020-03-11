Red Sox 3, Rays 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|
|K.Pllar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Czens cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Witte 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Renfroe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Pinto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lcroy c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tstsugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Androli rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Praza lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tzu.Lin 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arzrena rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Grr 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrmann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Bandy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 12, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Bradley Jr. (2), Plawecki (1). 3B_Herrmann (1). HR_O’Grady (2). SB_Devers (1), Chavis (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez W, 1-0
|4
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Brasier H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brice H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lenik S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loup
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Covey L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Banda
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
PB_Sullivan.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild First, Brian O’Nora Second, Bill Welke Third, Will Littl.
T_3:11. A_4,796
