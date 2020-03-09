Listen Live Sports

Red Wings sign Alex Biega to 1-year extension

March 9, 2020 5:46 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Alex Biega to a one-year contract extension.

The team announced the move Monday. Biega was acquired by the Red Wings in an Oct. 6 trade with Vancouver. He has three points — all assists — in 48 games with Detroit this season.

Biega has played 227 games with Vancouver and Detroit since 2014-15. He has four goals and 35 assists in his NHL career.

Biega was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006.

The Red Wings host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

