Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 11, Athletics 5

March 6, 2020 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 11 16 11 Totals 33 5 7 5
Akiyama cf 3 1 2 0 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0
T.Fredl cf 2 1 2 1 McDnald lf 2 0 0 0
J.Wnker dh 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 1 2 0 0
Frchild ph 1 1 0 0 Eierman 3b 1 0 0 0
Dvidson 3b 3 1 1 3 M.Olson 1b 2 2 1 2
Blndino ss 2 1 2 1 Dvidson ss 2 0 0 0
Detrich lf 3 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 2 0 0 0
N.Crook lf 2 0 1 0 Sk.Bolt cf 2 0 1 0
J.Grcia ss 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 1 1 3
J.India 3b 1 0 0 1 S.Brown 1b 2 0 1 0
C.Colon 1b 3 1 1 0 Grssman dh 2 0 0 0
B.Trhan 2b 1 0 0 1 Armntrs ph 1 0 1 0
Schbler rf 3 1 2 1 Jo.Heim c 3 0 1 0
Stphnsn c 2 0 0 0 R.Goins 2b 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Mateo 2b 2 0 0 0
B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 1 0
Fr.Pena c 3 2 2 3 Bu.Reed rf 3 0 0 0
Br.Bell 1b 1 1 1 0 Au.Beck rf 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 004 021 211 11
Oakland 203 000 000 5

E_India (3), Luetge (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Blandino 2 (3), Colon (2), Schebler 2 (3), Bell (1). HR_Davidson (1), Pena (1), Olson (1), Laureano (1). SF_India, Trahan.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Miley 2 1-3 2 4 4 4 3
Carpenter BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Thornburg W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bowman H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kuhnel H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alaniz 1 2 0 0 0 0
Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Manaea 3 4 4 4 0 6
Trivino L, 0-2; BS, 0-1 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1
Stull 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks 1 2 1 1 0 2
Luetge 1 2 2 2 1 1
Schlitter 1 2 1 1 0 0
Gardeck 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Biddle (Eierman).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf First, Ted Barrett Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Paul Clemon.

Advertisement

T_3:08. A_5,731

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers