Reds 11, Athletics 5

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|11
|16
|11
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|M.Smien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Fredl cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|McDnald lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wnker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Frchild ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Eierman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Blndino ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dvidson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detrich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Crook lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Grcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.India 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|S.Brown 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Colon 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grssman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Trhan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Armntrs ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schbler rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Jo.Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stphnsn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Goins 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Brnes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fr.Pena c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Bu.Reed rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Bell 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Au.Beck rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|004
|021
|211
|—
|11
|Oakland
|203
|000
|000
|—
|5
E_India (3), Luetge (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Blandino 2 (3), Colon (2), Schebler 2 (3), Bell (1). HR_Davidson (1), Pena (1), Olson (1), Laureano (1). SF_India, Trahan.
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley
|2
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Carpenter BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thornburg W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bowman H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhnel H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alaniz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Trivino L, 0-2; BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Stull
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Luetge
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Schlitter
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gardeck
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Biddle (Eierman).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf First, Ted Barrett Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Paul Clemon.
T_3:08. A_5,731
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.