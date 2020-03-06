Reds 11, Athletics 5

Cincinnati Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 11 16 11 Totals 33 5 7 5 Akiyama cf 3 1 2 0 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0 T.Fredl cf 2 1 2 1 McDnald lf 2 0 0 0 J.Wnker dh 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 1 2 0 0 Frchild ph 1 1 0 0 Eierman 3b 1 0 0 0 Dvidson 3b 3 1 1 3 M.Olson 1b 2 2 1 2 Blndino ss 2 1 2 1 Dvidson ss 2 0 0 0 Detrich lf 3 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 2 0 0 0 N.Crook lf 2 0 1 0 Sk.Bolt cf 2 0 1 0 J.Grcia ss 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 1 1 3 J.India 3b 1 0 0 1 S.Brown 1b 2 0 1 0 C.Colon 1b 3 1 1 0 Grssman dh 2 0 0 0 B.Trhan 2b 1 0 0 1 Armntrs ph 1 0 1 0 Schbler rf 3 1 2 1 Jo.Heim c 3 0 1 0 Stphnsn c 2 0 0 0 R.Goins 2b 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Mateo 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Brnes rf 1 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 1 0 Fr.Pena c 3 2 2 3 Bu.Reed rf 3 0 0 0 Br.Bell 1b 1 1 1 0 Au.Beck rf 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 004 021 211 — 11 Oakland 203 000 000 — 5

E_India (3), Luetge (1). DP_Cincinnati 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Blandino 2 (3), Colon (2), Schebler 2 (3), Bell (1). HR_Davidson (1), Pena (1), Olson (1), Laureano (1). SF_India, Trahan.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Miley 2 1-3 2 4 4 4 3 Carpenter BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Thornburg W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bowman H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kuhnel H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alaniz 1 2 0 0 0 0 Biddle 1 1 0 0 0 0

Oakland Manaea 3 4 4 4 0 6 Trivino L, 0-2; BS, 0-1 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 Stull 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks 1 2 1 1 0 2 Luetge 1 2 2 2 1 1 Schlitter 1 2 1 1 0 0 Gardeck 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Biddle (Eierman).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf First, Ted Barrett Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Paul Clemon.

Advertisement

T_3:08. A_5,731

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.