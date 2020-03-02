Reds 6, Dodgers 2

|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|Reds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Thmas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frchild cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.India 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Glvis dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Za.Reks lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Trhan ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wnker lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Ed.Rios 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Pyton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|A.Aqino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Te.Gore cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Colon pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Csali c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Amaya ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Bltre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Frmer c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lobaton c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detrich 2b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|W.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKstry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blndino ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LValley 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|202
|020
|00x
|—
|6
E_Turner (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 12. 2B_Betts (1), Fairchild (1), Galvis (1), Davidson (2). HR_Beaty (1). SB_Trahan (1). CS_Blandino (1). SF_Gore, Dietrich.
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Moseley
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urias
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guduan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gray
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kasowski
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|de Geus
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Reds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Raley H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bauer H, 1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sims
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|De Leon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Gray (Aquino).
WP_Gray, Gray.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring First, Bruce Dreckman Second, John Tumpane Third, Sean Barbe.
T_3:11. A_4,023
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.