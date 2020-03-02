Reds 6, Dodgers 2

Dodgers Reds ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 33 6 11 6 M.Betts rf 3 0 1 0 Akiyama cf 2 1 1 0 C.Thmas rf 1 0 0 0 Frchild cf 2 0 1 0 M.Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 T.White 1b 1 1 1 0 J.India 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 F.Glvis dh 3 2 1 0 Za.Reks lf 0 0 0 0 B.Trhan ph 0 0 0 0 Hrnndez ss 3 0 1 0 J.Wnker lf 2 2 2 2 Ed.Rios 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Pyton lf 2 0 0 0 M.Beaty lf 3 1 2 1 A.Aqino rf 2 0 0 0 Te.Gore cf 0 0 0 1 C.Colon pr 1 1 0 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 C.Csali c 3 0 2 1 J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0 M.Bltre ph 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 K.Frmer c 1 0 0 0 Lobaton c 1 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 2 0 1 3 W.Smith dh 3 0 1 0 Rdrguez 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Pters ph 1 0 0 0 Dvidson 3b 3 0 1 0 Gav.Lux 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Grcia ss 1 0 1 0 McKstry 2b 1 0 0 0 Blndino ss 2 0 0 0 LValley 1b 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 010 000 010 — 2 Cincinnati 202 020 00x — 6

E_Turner (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 12. 2B_Betts (1), Fairchild (1), Galvis (1), Davidson (2). HR_Beaty (1). SB_Trahan (1). CS_Blandino (1). SF_Gore, Dietrich.

IP H R ER BB SO

Dodgers Price L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 3 Moseley 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Urias 2-3 1 2 0 1 1 Holmes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Guduan 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gray 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Kasowski 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 de Geus 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Santana 1 0 0 0 1 2

Reds Gray W, 1-0 2 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 Raley H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Bauer H, 1 3 2 0 0 0 2 Sims 1 1 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 1 1 1 1 0 De Leon 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Gray (Aquino).

WP_Gray, Gray.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring First, Bruce Dreckman Second, John Tumpane Third, Sean Barbe.

T_3:11. A_4,023

