Reds 8, Angels 8

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|10
|7
|
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Jackson 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|M.Siani cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Votto 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|K.Paris ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|I.Isbel 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hrmsllo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adams cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lbrtore c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|F.Trres ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|LValley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Stssi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Pwell lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Ke.Pina c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Bltre lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Grcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crletta 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alcntra 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schbler dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Salcedo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Leon ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knowles lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bo.Way ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Chvez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Brnes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Acsta ph
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Sugilio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|001
|001
|204
|—
|8
|Cincinnati
|203
|110
|010
|—
|8
E_Ramirez (1), Rengifo (1), Salcedo (1), Hendrix (1), Isabel (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Adams (1), Acosta (2), Akiyama (1), Isabel (1), Hernandez (1). HR_Hermosillo (2), Alcantara (2), Davidson (2), Powell (1). SB_Siani (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ramirez
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Rhoades
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Yan
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Markel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Alaniz
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Pinto H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhnel H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendrix
|1
|
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
HBP_by_Raley (Walsh).
WP_Bauer.
PB_Stassi.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber First, Tony Randazzo Second, Jim Wolf Third, Todd Ticheno.
T_3:14. A_4,717
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.