Reds 8, Angels 8

Los Angeles Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 9 7 Totals 39 8 10 7 Fltcher 2b 3 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 3 1 2 1 Jackson 2b 2 2 2 1 M.Siani cf 2 1 0 0 Rengifo ss 2 0 0 0 J.Votto 1b 2 2 1 0 K.Paris ss 1 0 0 1 I.Isbel 1b 2 0 1 1 Hrmsllo cf 3 1 1 1 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 J.Adams cf 2 1 1 2 Lbrtore c 2 0 0 0 J.Walsh dh 2 0 0 0 Dvidson 3b 2 2 1 2 F.Trres ph 2 0 0 0 LValley 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 3 0 0 0 B.Pwell lf 3 1 1 3 Ke.Pina c 2 0 1 1 M.Bltre lf 2 0 1 0 J.Rojas 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Grcia ss 3 0 0 0 Crletta 1b 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez ss 2 0 1 0 Alcntra 3b 3 1 2 1 Schbler dh 2 1 0 0 Salcedo 3b 1 0 0 0 De Leon ph 2 0 0 0 Knowles lf 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 3 0 1 0 Bo.Way ph 1 1 0 0 A.Chvez 2b 1 0 1 0 Mrtinez rf 1 0 0 0 B.Brnes rf 2 0 0 0 V.Acsta ph 1 2 1 0 Sugilio rf 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 001 001 204 — 8 Cincinnati 203 110 010 — 8

E_Ramirez (1), Rengifo (1), Salcedo (1), Hendrix (1), Isabel (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Adams (1), Acosta (2), Akiyama (1), Isabel (1), Hernandez (1). HR_Hermosillo (2), Alcantara (2), Davidson (2), Powell (1). SB_Siani (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Ramirez 2 4 4 4 1 1 Rhoades 1 1 1 1 0 0 Yan 1 1-3 1 2 1 3 3 Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rodriguez 2 3 1 1 0 2 Markel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Bauer 4 1 1 1 1 4 Alaniz 1 2 0 0 1 0 Raley 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 2 Pinto H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kuhnel H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hendrix 1 3 4 2 1 2

HBP_by_Raley (Walsh).

WP_Bauer.

PB_Stassi.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber First, Tony Randazzo Second, Jim Wolf Third, Todd Ticheno.

T_3:14. A_4,717

