Reds 8, Cubs 5

March 7, 2020 7:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 15 8 Totals 37 5 10 5
J.Wnker lf 3 0 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 0
M.Pyton ph 2 0 1 0 Gmbrone 3b 2 0 0 0
Mstakas 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 0
B.Trhan ss 2 0 0 0 C.Jseph 1b 2 0 0 0
P.Ervin rf 3 0 1 0 Phegley c 3 0 1 0
Frchild rf 1 0 0 0 J.Preda c 2 0 1 0
A.Aqino cf 3 1 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 2 2 1 0
T.Fredl cf 0 1 0 0 Amrcaan cf 2 1 1 0
VnMeter 1b 2 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 2
J.India 3b 3 2 3 2 Vazquez ss 2 1 2 0
K.Frmer ss 3 1 2 1 J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 1 1
A.Lopez 2b 2 0 1 1 C.Asaje 2b 1 0 1 0
C.Colon dh 3 1 1 1 N.Cevas rf 3 0 0 0
Lfstrom ph 2 0 0 0 Rederer rf 2 0 0 0
Blndino 3b 3 1 2 1 Higgins dh 2 0 0 1
Br.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 I.Mller lf 3 0 0 0
Stphnsn c 2 0 1 1 B.Davis lf 0 0 0 1
Fr.Pena c 1 1 1 1
Cincinnati 000 104 210 8
Chicago 002 001 020 5

DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 11. 2B_India (1), Stephenson (3), Bryant (3), Happ (2). 3B_Farmer (1), Blandino (1), Hoerner (1). HR_India (1), Pena (2). SB_Fairchild (2), Aquino (2), Friedl (1). SF_Stephenson.

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Antone 2 2 0 0 1 2
Smith 1 1 2 2 1 2
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stephenson W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reed H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2
Volstad 2-3 2 2 2 3 0
Pidich H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Adames S, 2-2 1 3 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Mills 3 2-3 4 1 1 0 3
Nance H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Wick L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 1
Sadler 1 2 2 2 1 1
Miller 1 2 1 1 0 1
Mekkes 1 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Smith (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Bill Miller Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Ed Hicko.

T_3:20. A_10,385

