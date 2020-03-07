Reds 8, Cubs 5

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|8
|15
|8
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|
|J.Wnker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Brynt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Pyton ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gmbrone 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Trhan ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Ervin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frchild rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Preda c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Aqino cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|T.Fredl cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Amrcaan cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|VnMeter 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.India 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Vazquez ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|K.Frmer ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Asaje 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Colon dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Cevas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lfstrom ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rederer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blndino 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Higgins dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Br.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stphnsn c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Davis lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Fr.Pena c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|104
|210
|—
|8
|Chicago
|002
|001
|020
|—
|5
DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 11. 2B_India (1), Stephenson (3), Bryant (3), Happ (2). 3B_Farmer (1), Blandino (1), Hoerner (1). HR_India (1), Pena (2). SB_Fairchild (2), Aquino (2), Friedl (1). SF_Stephenson.
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antone
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stephenson W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reed H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Volstad
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Pidich H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames S, 2-2
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Nance H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wick L, 0-1; BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Sadler
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Miller
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mekkes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by_Smith (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Bill Miller Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Ed Hicko.
T_3:20. A_10,385
