Reds 8, Cubs 5

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 8 15 8 Totals 37 5 10 5 J.Wnker lf 3 0 1 0 K.Brynt 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Pyton ph 2 0 1 0 Gmbrone 3b 2 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 0 B.Trhan ss 2 0 0 0 C.Jseph 1b 2 0 0 0 P.Ervin rf 3 0 1 0 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 Frchild rf 1 0 0 0 J.Preda c 2 0 1 0 A.Aqino cf 3 1 0 0 Ia.Happ cf 2 2 1 0 T.Fredl cf 0 1 0 0 Amrcaan cf 2 1 1 0 VnMeter 1b 2 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 2 J.India 3b 3 2 3 2 Vazquez ss 2 1 2 0 K.Frmer ss 3 1 2 1 J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 1 1 A.Lopez 2b 2 0 1 1 C.Asaje 2b 1 0 1 0 C.Colon dh 3 1 1 1 N.Cevas rf 3 0 0 0 Lfstrom ph 2 0 0 0 Rederer rf 2 0 0 0 Blndino 3b 3 1 2 1 Higgins dh 2 0 0 1 Br.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 I.Mller lf 3 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 2 0 1 1 B.Davis lf 0 0 0 1 Fr.Pena c 1 1 1 1

Cincinnati 000 104 210 — 8 Chicago 002 001 020 — 5

DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 11. 2B_India (1), Stephenson (3), Bryant (3), Happ (2). 3B_Farmer (1), Blandino (1), Hoerner (1). HR_India (1), Pena (2). SB_Fairchild (2), Aquino (2), Friedl (1). SF_Stephenson.

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Antone 2 2 0 0 1 2 Smith 1 1 2 2 1 2 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stephenson W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reed H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 Volstad 2-3 2 2 2 3 0 Pidich H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Adames S, 2-2 1 3 0 0 0 0

Chicago Mills 3 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 Nance H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Tepera H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 Wick L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 1 Sadler 1 2 2 2 1 1 Miller 1 2 1 1 0 1 Mekkes 1 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Smith (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz First, Bill Miller Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Ed Hicko.

T_3:20. A_10,385

