Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds’ employee in Arizona tests positive for coronavirus

By JOE KAY
March 18, 2020 7:08 pm
 
2 min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — An employee who works year-round at the Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but no Cincinnati players have been diagnosed with the illness.

The employee was in contact with Reds staff and players from Feb. 29 to March 14 and is self-quarantined in Arizona. Some Reds employees who were in Goodyear and had contact with the infected employee were tested as a precaution Wednesday in Cincinnati.

Major league and minor league players were informed of the positive test and urged to contact the team if they feel ill. So far, none has reported any symptoms, said Dick Williams, president of baseball operations.

“We are keeping in daily contact with them,” Williams said. “If there’s anything suspicious, we’re going to work with them very quickly to get tested.”

Advertisement

Jim Day, a Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster, was among those tested as a precaution. He participated in the team’s weekly “Hot Stove League” show Wednesday by calling in from self-quarantine at home.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Major League Baseball has shut down spring training and pushed back the start of the season until at least mid-May because of the pandemic.

While players in the NBA and the NHL have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, no big league baseball player is known to have been infected. Two New York Yankees minor leaguers have tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Senators announced that one of their players — who wasn’t identified — had tested positive, the first known case in the NHL.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as a cough and fever. Older adults and those with existing health problems can develop more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. Those with a mild illness recover in about two weeks, according to the World Health Organization, while those with more severe forms make take three to six weeks.

The Reds employee in Goodyear began feeling sick over the weekend and went for testing.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

“They tested negative for the flu and strep,” Williams said. “Because of the nature of the job and the exposure to a lot of players from international locations, they decided to go ahead and do a (COVID-19) test.

“It takes a few days for the results to come back, so the employee wasn’t informed until late last night.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|20 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|23 IBM Security - QRADAR Users Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring naval pioneer Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends federal troops to protect civil rights march