Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Reese nets 30, No. 13 Arizona women drop Cal 86-73

March 6, 2020 5:25 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cate Reese scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-15 shooting and No. 13 Arizona, the fourth seed, defeated 12th-seeded California 86-73 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament on Friday.

Aari McDonald added 13 points, Dominique McBryde 11, and Amari Carter 10 for the Wildcats (24-6), who lost to the Golden Bears 55-54 on the final day of the regular season.

Arizona will play the winner of top-seeded and third-ranked Oregon against eighth-seeded Utah in Saturday’s first semifinal.

Cal (12-19), which shocked fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Arizona State in the opening round, was led by Jaelyn Brown with 25 points and Jazlen Green with 15.

Arizona scored the first nine points of the game but Brown scored 10 straight Cal points to keep the Bears within five at the end of the first quarter. A 14-2 run in the second quarter put the lead in double figures for good.

The Wildcats shot 55% for the game with eight 3-pointers while the Bears shot better behind the arc (45.5%) than inside, finishing 23 of 61 (38%) from the field.

Helena Pueyo had eight of Arizona’s 25 assists and the Wildcats dominated inside, scoring 44 points in the paint to 18 for Cal.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

