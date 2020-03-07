Rhode Island 64, UMass 63

RHODE ISLAND (21-9)

Harris 3-4 1-2 7, Langevine 5-6 2-4 12, Dowtin 4-10 0-3 9, Martin 4-13 1-2 11, Russell 3-12 4-5 11, Long 3-5 0-0 6, A.Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Toppin 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-55 10-18 64.

UMASS (14-17)

Diallo 1-3 4-6 6, T.Mitchell 10-16 8-9 34, East 3-9 4-4 12, Pierre 1-5 0-0 2, Santos 1-5 0-0 2, D.Walker 1-4 2-2 4, Clergeot 1-5 0-0 3, K.Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 18-21 63.

Halftime_Rhode Island 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 4-13 (Martin 2-7, Dowtin 1-2, Russell 1-4), UMass 9-29 (T.Mitchell 6-8, East 2-4, Clergeot 1-5, Diallo 0-2, Santos 0-3, D.Walker 0-3, Pierre 0-4). Fouled Out_Langevine, Long, Diallo, T.Mitchell. Rebounds_Rhode Island 33 (Langevine 11), UMass 27 (T.Mitchell 12). Assists_Rhode Island 15 (Russell 5), UMass 14 (East 7). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 23, UMass 19.

