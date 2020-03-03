Listen Live Sports

Rhode Island faces tough test vs No. 3 Dayton

March 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 3 Dayton (27-2, 16-0) vs. Rhode Island (20-8, 12-4)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Dayton presents a tough challenge for Rhode Island. Rhode Island has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Dayton remains unbeaten against A10 opponents this season.

TEAM LEADERS: Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell has averaged 19.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.0 steals while Jeff Dowtin has put up 14 points. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 19.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 14.3 points and 4.8 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: O. Toppin has directly created 41 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 27 field goals and eight assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Dayton has won its last eight road games, scoring 75.1 points, while allowing 66 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flyers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has an assist on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) across its past three contests while Dayton has assists on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 22.6 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

