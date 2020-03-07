Listen Live Sports

Rideau, S. Florida take advantage of SMU’s late collapse

March 7, 2020 9:59 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Laquincy Rideau scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with eight seconds left was the game winner as South Florida stunned SMU 61-60 on Saturday.

Isiaha Mike made 1 of 2 foul shots with 42 seconds left and SMU led 60-53. From there, South Florida (14-17, 7-11 American Athletic Conference) scored eight points in 24 seconds.

David Collins made two foul shots for the Bulls. Then, off an SMU turnover, Ezacuras Dawson III missed a 3, for which the Mustangs grabbed the rebound and called timeout.

But Mike turned it over on the inbound, Justin Brown converted a three-point play on a layup when Mike fouled him with 13 seconds left and the Bulls were within 60-58.

After being intentionally fouled, SMU’s Tyson Jolley went to the foul line and missed both. However, Mike grabbed the offensive rebound, but he missed a lay-in attempt which set up Rideau’s game winner. SMU turned it over on its final possession to end the game.

Collins led South Florida with 15 points.

Ethan Chargois scored 20 for the Mustangs.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

