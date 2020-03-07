Listen Live Sports

Rio Grande 79, California Baptist 76, OT

March 7, 2020 11:10 pm
 
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (21-10)

Davis 5-15 4-4 15, Pirog 1-2 5-6 7, Acquaah 7-17 2-4 18, Boyd 1-9 4-4 6, Flavors 5-9 0-0 15, Kuol 2-7 0-0 6, Nottage 2-5 0-0 5, Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0, Morison 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 25-67 15-18 76.

RIO GRANDE (14-16)

Fontaine 2-4 1-2 5, Varner 5-15 11-11 22, Jackson 11-21 2-3 24, Johnson 2-7 0-1 6, Levi 3-14 1-2 8, Rhea 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 0-5 4-4 4, Dibiamaka 0-0 0-0 0, Bratton 3-4 0-0 6, McClain 1-1 0-0 2, Raines 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-73 19-23 79.

Halftime_California Baptist 30-28. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 11-26 (Flavors 5-6, Kuol 2-4, Acquaah 2-6, Davis 1-2, Nottage 1-4, Boyd 0-4), Rio Grande 4-21 (Johnson 2-5, Levi 1-4, Varner 1-5, Freeman 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Rebounds_California Baptist 49 (Davis 11), Rio Grande 28 (Rhea 7). Assists_California Baptist 14 (Acquaah 8), Rio Grande 20 (Levi 13). Total Fouls_California Baptist 21, Rio Grande 14. A_1,523 (2,500).

