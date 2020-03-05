Listen Live Sports

Robbins carries Drake past Illinois St. 75-65 in MVC tourney

March 5, 2020 9:57 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Liam Robbins had 18 points as Drake defeated Illinois State 75-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points apiece for the Bulldogs (19-13), while Jonah Jackson chipped in 15. Sturtz also had eight rebounds.

Keith Fisher III had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Redbirds (10-21). Antonio Reeves added 13 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

