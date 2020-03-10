Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (22-10)

Flagg 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 3-4 0-0 6, Blackmon 7-18 2-3 16, Braxton 9-17 3-3 22, Gaskins 2-5 2-2 7, Stewart 3-5 1-1 8, Dixon-Conover 0-1 0-0 0, Kuzavas 3-4 0-0 6, Meredith 0-1 0-0 0, Labriolo 0-0 0-0 0, Laskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 8-9 67.

ROBERT MORRIS (20-14)

Mendy 5-8 2-2 12, Treacy 8-11 0-0 18, Jos.Williams 5-11 3-3 17, Jon.Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Bramah 5-8 2-3 12, Bain 3-8 0-2 7, Hawkins 1-6 0-0 3, McEwen 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 30-62 7-10 77.

Halftime_Robert Morris 34-25. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 3-17 (Gaskins 1-3, Stewart 1-3, Braxton 1-4, Meredith 0-1, Blackmon 0-6), Robert Morris 10-27 (Jos.Williams 4-8, Treacy 2-4, Hawkins 1-3, Jon.Williams 1-3, McEwen 1-4, Bain 1-5). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 28 (Braxton 9), Robert Morris 30 (Bramah 8). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 7 (Dixon-Conover 3), Robert Morris 16 (Treacy 5). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 13, Robert Morris 14. A_4,034 (3,056).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.