Robert Morris 86, LIU 66

LIU (15-18)

Ballantyne 0-3 0-0 0, Flowers 3-10 4-5 11, Batts 7-16 4-5 23, Jackson 6-13 5-5 19, Clark 1-4 7-8 9, Agosto 1-3 0-0 2, Cotton 1-4 0-0 2, Bridgewater 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 20-23 66.

ROBERT MORRIS (19-14)

Mendy 3-7 0-0 6, Treacy 4-5 2-3 12, Jon.Williams 1-4 8-8 11, Jos.Williams 4-7 4-5 15, Bramah 7-10 4-5 18, Bain 1-4 0-0 3, Hawkins 5-8 3-5 13, McEwen 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 28-49 21-26 86.

Halftime_Robert Morris 43-28. 3-Point Goals_LIU 8-26 (Batts 5-9, Jackson 2-7, Flowers 1-5, Agosto 0-1, Ballantyne 0-2, Cotton 0-2), Robert Morris 9-19 (Jos.Williams 3-6, Treacy 2-2, McEwen 2-3, Bain 1-4, Jon.Williams 1-4). Fouled Out_Treacy. Rebounds_LIU 23 (Batts 5), Robert Morris 34 (Hawkins 7). Assists_LIU 7 (Batts, Jackson 2), Robert Morris 20 (Treacy 8). Total Fouls_LIU 20, Robert Morris 17. A_1,342 (3,056).

