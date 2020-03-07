Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Robert Morris 86, LIU 66

March 7, 2020 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

LIU (15-18)

Ballantyne 0-3 0-0 0, Flowers 3-10 4-5 11, Batts 7-16 4-5 23, Jackson 6-13 5-5 19, Clark 1-4 7-8 9, Agosto 1-3 0-0 2, Cotton 1-4 0-0 2, Bridgewater 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 20-23 66.

ROBERT MORRIS (19-14)

Mendy 3-7 0-0 6, Treacy 4-5 2-3 12, Jon.Williams 1-4 8-8 11, Jos.Williams 4-7 4-5 15, Bramah 7-10 4-5 18, Bain 1-4 0-0 3, Hawkins 5-8 3-5 13, McEwen 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 28-49 21-26 86.

Halftime_Robert Morris 43-28. 3-Point Goals_LIU 8-26 (Batts 5-9, Jackson 2-7, Flowers 1-5, Agosto 0-1, Ballantyne 0-2, Cotton 0-2), Robert Morris 9-19 (Jos.Williams 3-6, Treacy 2-2, McEwen 2-3, Bain 1-4, Jon.Williams 1-4). Fouled Out_Treacy. Rebounds_LIU 23 (Batts 5), Robert Morris 34 (Hawkins 7). Assists_LIU 7 (Batts, Jackson 2), Robert Morris 20 (Treacy 8). Total Fouls_LIU 20, Robert Morris 17. A_1,342 (3,056).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in