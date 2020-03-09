Rockies 3, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Dahl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rocchio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Btera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lplow rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Longo rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Trejo ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ca.Rupp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boswell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Buers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stamets 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Arryo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krieger pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|G.Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Colorado
|020
|000
|01x
|—
|3
DP_Cleveland 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Luplow (2), Longo (3), Blackmon (3). 3B_Daza (1). HR_Bradley (3), Tapia (2). SB_Dahl (1). CS_Desmond (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez L, 0-3
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Angulo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robinson
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Arias
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Goudeau H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shaw H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estevez H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kinley S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Rodriguez (Story), Goudeau (Allen).
WP_Karinchak, Robinson.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson First, Jim Reynolds Second, Scott Barry Third, Nick Mahrle.
T_2:45. A_8,267
