Rockies 3, Indians 1

Cleveland Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 3 6 3 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Da.Dahl cf 3 0 1 0 Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 1 1 1 0 Freeman ss 3 0 0 0 T.Story ss 2 0 0 0 Rocchio ss 1 0 0 0 D.Btera c 1 0 0 0 J.Lplow rf 2 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 3 0 1 0 M.Longo rf 1 0 1 0 A.Trejo ss 1 0 1 1 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp c 1 0 0 0 Boswell cf 1 0 0 0 J.Buers dh 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 0 0 N.Jones ph 1 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 2 1 0 0 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 Stamets 2b 0 0 0 0 W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 Desmond lf 2 0 1 0 C.Arryo 3b 0 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b 2 0 0 0 Krieger pr 1 0 0 0 R.Tapia dh 2 1 1 2 G.Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 Mrabell lf 1 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 1 0 0 0 Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 Hlliard pr 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 010 000 000 — 1 Colorado 020 000 01x — 3

DP_Cleveland 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Luplow (2), Longo (3), Blackmon (3). 3B_Daza (1). HR_Bradley (3), Tapia (2). SB_Dahl (1). CS_Desmond (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Rodriguez L, 0-3 3 1-3 4 2 2 2 1 Angulo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robinson 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Arias 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Colorado Freeland W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 2 4 Goudeau H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 2 Shaw H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Davis H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Estevez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Kinley S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Rodriguez (Story), Goudeau (Allen).

WP_Karinchak, Robinson.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson First, Jim Reynolds Second, Scott Barry Third, Nick Mahrle.

T_2:45. A_8,267

