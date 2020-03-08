Listen Live Sports

Rockies 3, Indians 1

March 8, 2020 7:12 pm
 
Cleveland Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 1 3 1 Totals 27 3 6 3
DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Da.Dahl cf 3 0 1 0
Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 1 1 1 0
Freeman ss 3 0 0 0 T.Story ss 2 0 0 0
Rocchio ss 1 0 0 0 D.Btera c 1 0 0 0
J.Lplow rf 2 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 3 0 1 0
M.Longo rf 1 0 1 0 A.Trejo ss 1 0 1 1
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
Ca.Rupp c 1 0 0 0 Boswell cf 1 0 0 0
J.Buers dh 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 0 0
N.Jones ph 1 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 2 1 0 0
Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 Stamets 2b 0 0 0 0
C.Arryo 3b 0 0 0 0 Desmond lf 2 0 1 0
G.Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Fuentes 3b 1 0 0 0
Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Tapia dh 2 1 1 2
Hampson ph 1 0 0 0
El.Diaz c 1 0 0 0
Hlliard pr 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 010 000 000 1
Colorado 020 000 01x 3

DP_Cleveland 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Luplow (2), Longo (3), Blackmon (3). 3B_Daza (1). HR_Bradley (3), Tapia (2). SB_Dahl (1). CS_Desmond (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Rodriguez 3 1-3 4 2 2 2 1
Angulo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robinson 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Arias 0 0 0 0 1 0
Colorado
Freeland 3 2 1 1 2 4
Goudeau 2 0 0 0 1 2
Shaw 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Davis 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Estevez 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Rodriguez (Story), Goudeau (Allen).

WP_Karinchak, Robinson.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson First, Jim Reynolds Second, Scott Barry Third, Nick Mahrle.

T_2:45. A_8,267

