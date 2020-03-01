Rockies 6, Angels 3

Angels Rockies ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 31 6 9 5 L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Hampson cf 1 0 0 1 J.Jones 2b 1 1 1 1 D.Nunez c 1 0 0 0 Fltcher ss 3 0 1 0 T.Story ss 3 0 2 1 Li.Soto pr 1 0 0 0 Stamets pr 1 1 0 0 J.Adell rf 3 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 3 0 1 1 Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0 M.Grber pr 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 1b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 1 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker pr 1 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 0 0 V.Acsta lf 1 0 0 0 Mundell 1b 1 0 1 0 Hrmsllo cf 2 0 1 0 Boswell pr 0 1 0 0 Knowles cf 2 0 1 0 Desmond lf 3 1 1 1 J.Krger c 2 1 1 0 Yo.Daza lf 1 1 1 0 Ke.Pina c 2 0 0 0 R.Tapia dh 2 0 0 0 El.Soto 3b 1 1 1 0 El.Diaz ph 1 0 1 1 Salcedo 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Owngs 2b 2 1 0 0 F.Trres dh 3 0 1 2 Hlliard cf 2 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 0 1 0 A.Trejo pr 2 1 1 0

Los Angeles 000 020 010 — 3 Colorado 000 031 02x — 6

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Soto (1), Torres (1), Story 2 (2), Blackmon (1). HR_Jones (1), Desmond (1). SF_Hampson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Angels Suarez 3 0 0 0 1 2 Ball L, 0-2 1 2-3 4 3 3 2 1 Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Gatto 2 2 1 1 0 2 De Horta 1 3 2 2 0 0

Rockies Marquez 3 1 0 0 1 3 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 McGee W, 1-0 1 3 2 2 0 2 Oberg H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rolison H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Santos H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Doyle S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett First, Adrian Johnson Second, Dan Merzel Third, Brian Gorma.

T_2:26. A_9,076

