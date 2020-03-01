Rockies 6, Angels 3

|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Nunez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fltcher ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Li.Soto pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stamets pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Br.Lund rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grber pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zmmrman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Acsta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mundell 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrmsllo cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boswell pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Knowles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Krger c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yo.Daza lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ke.Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Soto 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|El.Diaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Salcedo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Owngs 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Trres dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hlliard cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Trejo pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|Colorado
|000
|031
|02x
|—
|6
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Soto (1), Torres (1), Story 2 (2), Blackmon (1). HR_Jones (1), Desmond (1). SF_Hampson (1).
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ball L, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gatto
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|De Horta
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marquez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGee W, 1-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Oberg H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rolison H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santos H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Doyle S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett First, Adrian Johnson Second, Dan Merzel Third, Brian Gorma.
T_2:26. A_9,076
