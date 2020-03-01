Listen Live Sports

Rockies 6, Angels 3

March 1, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Angels Rockies
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 31 6 9 5
L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Hampson cf 1 0 0 1
J.Jones 2b 1 1 1 1 D.Nunez c 1 0 0 0
Fltcher ss 3 0 1 0 T.Story ss 3 0 2 1
Li.Soto pr 1 0 0 0 Stamets pr 1 1 0 0
J.Adell rf 3 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 3 0 1 1
Br.Lund rf 1 0 0 0 M.Grber pr 1 0 0 0
J.Rojas 1b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 1 0 0 0
Zmmrman 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker pr 1 0 0 0
Ta.Ward lf 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 0 0
V.Acsta lf 1 0 0 0 Mundell 1b 1 0 1 0
Hrmsllo cf 2 0 1 0 Boswell pr 0 1 0 0
Knowles cf 2 0 1 0 Desmond lf 3 1 1 1
J.Krger c 2 1 1 0 Yo.Daza lf 1 1 1 0
Ke.Pina c 2 0 0 0 R.Tapia dh 2 0 0 0
El.Soto 3b 1 1 1 0 El.Diaz ph 1 0 1 1
Salcedo 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Owngs 2b 2 1 0 0
F.Trres dh 3 0 1 2 Hlliard cf 2 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 1 0
A.Trejo pr 2 1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 020 010 3
Colorado 000 031 02x 6

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Soto (1), Torres (1), Story 2 (2), Blackmon (1). HR_Jones (1), Desmond (1). SF_Hampson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Angels
Suarez 3 0 0 0 1 2
Ball L, 0-2 1 2-3 4 3 3 2 1
Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Gatto 2 2 1 1 0 2
De Horta 1 3 2 2 0 0
Rockies
Marquez 3 1 0 0 1 3
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGee W, 1-0 1 3 2 2 0 2
Oberg H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rolison H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Santos H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Doyle S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett First, Adrian Johnson Second, Dan Merzel Third, Brian Gorma.

T_2:26. A_9,076

