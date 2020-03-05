Rockies 9, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|9
|10
|9
|
|Mrrfeld rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|S.Rvero c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grber lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Merrell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Dngan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boswell 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|F.Frmin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Buchard 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arteaga 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Hrron rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Mejia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Owngs 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Cncel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Hatch ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Diaz dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Gzman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McLghln ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Rbago c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Heath cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Colorado
|171
|000
|00x
|—
|9
DP_Kansas City 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Colorado 2. 2B_Tapia (1), Owings (2). HR_O’Hearn (2), Arenado (3), Wolters (1). SF_Story.
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|1
|3
|Zuber
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Speier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalish
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Griffin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gomez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzalez W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Estevez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kinley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Collins
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Santos
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tinoco
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Santos (Rivero).
WP_Keller, Kinley.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds First, Jordan Baker Second, Lance Barrett Third, Dan Merze.
T_2:33. A_7,046
