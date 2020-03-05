Rockies 9, Royals 1

Kansas City Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 32 9 10 9 Mrrfeld rf 3 0 0 0 R.Tapia lf 3 2 2 1 S.Rvero c 0 0 0 0 M.Grber lf 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 1 0 T.Story ss 2 0 0 1 Merrell lf 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 3 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 3 0 0 0 C.Dngan ph 1 0 0 0 Boswell 2b 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 1 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 3 F.Frmin ph 1 0 1 0 Buchard 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 3 1 1 0 Arteaga 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Hrron rf 1 0 0 0 E.Mejia 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Owngs 2b 3 1 1 0 G.Cncel 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Hatch ss 1 0 0 0 Rynolds ss 1 0 0 0 El.Diaz dh 2 1 1 0 J.Gzman ss 2 0 0 0 McLghln ph 1 0 1 0 Viloria c 2 0 1 0 Wolters c 3 2 2 3 Kha.Lee rf 2 0 0 0 C.Rbago c 1 0 0 0 Strling cf 2 0 2 0 Yo.Daza cf 2 1 1 1 N.Heath cf 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 001 000 — 1 Colorado 171 000 00x — 9

DP_Kansas City 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Colorado 2. 2B_Tapia (1), Owings (2). HR_O’Hearn (2), Arenado (3), Wolters (1). SF_Story.

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller L, 0-1 1 2-3 7 8 8 1 3 Zuber 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Speier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kalish 1 0 0 0 1 1 Griffin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gomez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Colorado Gonzalez W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 0 3 Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kinley 1 2 0 0 1 2 Collins 1 1 1 1 0 3 Santos 2 0 0 0 0 1 Tinoco 1 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Santos (Rivero).

WP_Keller, Kinley.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds First, Jordan Baker Second, Lance Barrett Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:33. A_7,046

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.